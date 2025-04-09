Mack Trucks introduces new Class 8 highway truck

Mack Trucks celebrated its 125 anniversary in Brooklyn, N.Y., by introducing the Pioneer Class 8 long-haul truck. (Photo: Chad Elmore)

Mack Trucks unveiled its all-new Pioneer highway truck to dealers and customers during an event April 9 in Brooklyn, N.Y. – at a location only a few miles from where the company started 125 years ago. The company said the Pioneer represents the future of the company’s long haul offerings. Orders are now being taken in the U.S. and Canada for multiple configurations including day cabs, and short, medium and long sleeper options.

The truck is the result of a development journey that began at the same time the Mack Anthem truck was introduced in 2017.

On the new Pioneer truck, the Mack bulldog hood ornament is now integrated with the hood. (Photo: Chad Elmore)

“The Pioneer’s comfort features reflect our deep understanding of drivers’ needs and our commitment to their well-being,” said Stephen Roy, president, Mack Trucks. “With the Pioneer, we’re not just introducing a new truck. We’re redefining what a highway truck can be, taking trucking into the 21st century with features that transform the daily experience of professional drivers who spend an average of 150 hours per month in their trucks.”

The styling of the Pioneer features a distinctive brand bridge in the grille, creating a signature look for Mack. The headlamps are integrated with the grille trim in a cohesive design.

“We’ve taken the iconic Mack bulldog and repositioned it more prominently on the hood,” said Lukas Yates, expert chief designer at Mack Trucks, who designed the exterior of the Pioneer. “Rather than sitting on a pedestal, the bulldog hood ornament is now integrated with the truck’s design, flanked by air intakes that help manage airflow under the hood, making it an integral part of the truck’s performance rather than just an emblem.”

The grille has fiberglass reinforced plastic structure with metal formed mesh for a strong, rigid and lightweight design. The headlamps include an innovative standard defrost function that pushes hot air into the lens to prevent ice buildup – marking the first time this cleaner, safer and more efficient approach is standard on a Mack truck. Previous LED lamp heating solutions relied on embedded wires in the lens, which the company said were optional and less visually appealing. The headlamps ensure optimal visibility in all weather conditions.

The Pioneer has an aggressive angle for its one-piece windshield, streamlined chassis design and an optional digital mirror system that replaces traditional mirrors with cameras. The design team reportedly started with the driver’s position, building everything around the driver, including the windscreen and the door architecture, to ensure both optimal visibility and aerodynamics.

Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America, introduces the new Pioneer truck during an event for dealers and customers at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York. (Photo: Chad Elmore)

The company said the aerodynamics of the Pioneer combined with engine and transmission upgrades can deliver up to an 11% improvement in fuel efficiency compared with the equivalent prior model from Mack. The digital mirror system – a first for Mack – replaces traditional side mirrors with cameras housed in pods on top of the sleeper. The company said system provides better vantage points for drivers by eliminating blind spots while improving fuel efficiency. The digital mirror system alone can deliver approximately 1% in fuel savings for fleets.

The Pioneer uses a Mack MP13 diesel engine rated 415 to 515 hp and 1,550 to 1,900 lb.ft. torque or a Mack MP13HE engine rated 415 to 505 hp with 1,750 to 1,950 lb.ft. of torque.

“The Mack Pioneer represents our commitment to innovation and excellence in the highway segment,” said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “This truck tells the Mack story - it’s bold, iconic, strong and timeless, embodying our DNA and character, while taking our customers into the future with advanced design that prioritizes both driver experience and operational efficiency.”

The Pioneer’s interior was designed based on extensive feedback from dealers and drivers, including a non-branded driver clinic conducted at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va., with 40 professional drivers who provided unbiased evaluations of the cab’s ergonomics and features.

“Professional drivers inspired every aspect of the Pioneer’s interior design,” said Vince Lokers, specialist chief designer at Mack Trucks, who designed the interior of the Pioneer. “We reached out to our dealer network to understand pain points and day-to-day nuances, which helped us develop unique features that make a real difference in driver comfort and productivity.”

Driver comfort innovations include a push-button start, Mack-first mDrive transmission stalk that moves gear selection to the steering column for improved safety and ergonomics, and a flat-bottom steering wheel that allows for easier entry and exit. The Pioneer also offers wireless charging options and a customizable switch layout that allows drivers to arrange switch banks according to their preferences, creating a more personalized and intuitive driving experience.