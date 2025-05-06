MAN Energy to supply Portuguese Navy projects

MAN Energy Solutions announced that its MAN 175D engine has been awarded two separate orders to power newbuildings for the Portuguese Navy.

Rendering of the multipurpose vessel. (Courtesy Damen Group

Damen Shipyards Group of the Netherlands ordered multiple 175D engines in connection with the construction of a 107m multipurpose vessel (MPV). The MPV’s primary mission roles will include oceanic research, search and rescue and emergency relief in addition to maritime safety and naval support operations.

“This vessel’s multipurpose functionality will enable the Portuguese Navy to execute the most demanding missions, as well as give it the ability to perform research at the greatest ocean depths,” said Florian Keiler, head of High-Speed Sales, Marine Four-Stroke, MAN Energy Solutions.

The order covers one shipset comprising two 12V175D-MEM engines each delivering 1,800 kW at 1,800 rpm, plus two 16V175D-MEM engines each delivering 2,400 kW at 1,800 rpm.

“A particular requirement for this order related to structure-borne noise,” said Keiler, “and accordingly, the 175D gen-sets will come with double-resilient mounting to meet all noise requirements over the full frequency range.”

Delivery of the engines is set for 2025, with vessel delivery scheduled for 2026.

Multiple 175D engines will be used in connection with construction of six 83m offshore patrol vessels. (Source: MAN Energy Solutions)

For the second key project, Portuguese shipbuilder West Sea – Estaleiros Navais has ordered multiple 175D engines in connection with the construction of six 83m offshore patrol vessels (OPVs). The vessels’ main tasks will involve long-range maritime surveillance and patrol missions, as well as search and rescue operations. Depending on the sensors and weapons installed on board, they can also be assigned to military missions in traditional maritime areas of unrest.

The engine order encompasses six shipsets featuring 2 × 16V175D-MEL engines, each delivering 2,960 kW at 1,800 rpm.

“This is an excellent reference for the MAN 175D as naval vessels have high requirements in terms of manoeuvrability, speed, maintenance cycles and environmental considerations. West-Sea and the Portuguese Navy jointly chose this engine mindful that each vessel’s power requirement of about 6 MW can be achieved with just two compact 16V175D-MEL gen-sets,” said Dietmar Zutt, sales manager, High-Speed Navy, MAN Energy Solutions.

The engines’ power-to-length ratio means they can deliver power requirements with eight fewer cylinders than rival engines, Zutt asserted, freeing up space in the engine room and lowering maintenance requirements.

The Viana do Castelo-class OPVs will be built at West Sea’s shipyard in northern Portugal. The engines will be constructed at MAN Energy Solutions’ Frederikshavn facility in Denmark and are scheduled for ongoing delivery from early 2026 to mid-2029 with respective vessel deliveries set for 18 months after in each case.