MAN Engines to debut 30 L marine engine at SMM 2024

MAN Engines will be showcasing its solutions for commercial shipping at SMM 2024, which takes place in Hamburg from Sept. 3 to 6. The primary highlight will be the new and previously unreleased D3872 V12 workboat engine.

The newly designed D3872 expands MAN Engines’ engine portfolio with a displacement of 30 L. (Photo: MAN Engines)

The D3872 V23 has a displacement of 30 L, a significant increase over the 24 L D2862 V12 series that inspired its design. With an injection pressure of 2,200 bar and the new MD1+ engine control unit, optimum engine adjustment is achieved, said the company, resulting in low fuel consumption and optimal raw emissions.

The D3872 LE433 variant achieves a high power density of 1,618 kW (2,200 hp) at a dry weight of just 2,720 kg. The D3872 LE432 delivers 1,213 kW (1,650 hp) at 2,100 rpm and is designed for medium-duty applications.

Despite the increased power, the D3872 V12 series offers similar compact installation dimensions to the D2862 V12, with only the length increased by 100 mm to 2,335 mm. The connection dimensions have remained identical. A compact yet modular exhaust gas aftertreatment system enables the D3872 to meet current emission standards such as EPA Tier 4 or Tier 3 or IMO Tier III or Tier II.

A MAN Genuine Remanufactured Engine will be on display at SMM 2024. (Photo: MAN Engines)

Power variants of the D3872 for light-duty applications rated 1,618 and 1,471 kW (2,200 and 2,000 hp) are already in the company’s portfolio. Further variants based on this latest engine platform are planned for the future.

MAN Engines will also show its in-house developed modular exhaust gas aftertreatment system, which is designed to optimally match the engine, sensors, SCR system and (if required) diesel particulate filter. The system is also said to further reduce the fuel consumption of MAN marine engines by an additional 3% to 8% by using the company’s latest combustion technology.

MAN Engines also announced that it will now be offering remanufacturing services for marine applications. Customers will be able to have their engines professionally remanufactured at MAN’s engine competence center, with a focus on engines from almost all series that are currently no longer in series production. A MAN Genuine Remanufactured Engine will be on display at SMM as an example.