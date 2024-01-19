New gen-set engine from Volvo Penta

Volvo Penta said it will show its most powerful gen-set engine to date, the 705 kWe D17, at the PowerGen International 2024 exhibition, which it said offers up to 5% less fuel consumption per kWh than its lower-displacement D16 counterpart. The event happens January 23-25 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.

At booth 2618, Volvo Penta said it will demonstrate how the compact, in-line six-cylinder D17 engine will drive more uptime and lower total cost of ownership in various stand-by and prime power genset applications. Recent innovations in combustion technology, including a modernized fuel-injection system with a common-rail design, enable the solution to deliver high fuel efficiency and lower exhaust emission levels. The 17 L diesel engine utilizes dual-stage turbochargers and heavy-duty steel pistons for excellent power density.

Volvo Penta's new D17 gen-set engine. (Photo: Volvo Penta)

“The D17 engine is a high-performance solution that’s designed to drive industry-leading fuel economy for customers to address both their current power demands and evolving energy objectives,” said Darren Tasker, vice president of Industrial Sales for Volvo Penta. “In extending Volvo Penta’s robust range of industrial genset engines, the D17 marks a meaningful step in our energy evolution and path toward decarbonization.”

Volvo Penta’s D17 engine will launch in North America early this year, with the first units being delivered to Blue Star Power Systems Inc.’s North Mankato, Minn., headquarters. A leader in the power generation industry, Blue Star Power Systems began working with Volvo Penta in 2011 and has since relied on the company’s full range of Tier 3 and 4 Final engines for customers needing prime, standby and mobile power solutions. Having worked together on more than 1,500 engine deployments, Volvo Penta said the continued collaboration will help meet the power demands of current and future customers for use in industries throughout North America.

“The D17 strengthens our shared commitment to deliver premium, high-quality products for a diverse range power generation applications,” said Doug Fahrforth, founder of Blue Star Power Systems, Inc. “By leveraging solutions that fit easily into virtually any space requirement for mobile gensets or permanent standby installations, we’re able to drive confidence with customers in responding to their specific industry requirements.”

The D17 engine was engineered to deliver exceptional power-to-weight ratio from the same footprint as its proven D16 solution – providing industrial customers with a fuel-efficient alternative to other engines in its class. The dual-speed (1500/1800 rpm) D17 is suitable for a wide range of applications, most notably where sufficient back-up electrical power must be available at all times.

The D17’s emissions ensure compliance with UNECE REG 96 Stage 2 and it is certified for U.S. EPA Tier 2 Stationary Emergency, enabling it to be used for supplying a few hours of back-up power in highly regulated regions. Like all Volvo Penta gen-set engines, the D17 complies with the ISO 8528 G3 standard for load acceptance.

By taking fuel economy to a new level in the power generation industry with the D17 launch, as well as recently announcing an expansion into battery energy storage systems (BESS) with OEMS, Volvo Penta is advancing its net-zero ambitions.

Volvo Penta said it is also exploring alternative fuel options, including developing a natural gas version of the D17, a step toward its commitment to reaching net-zero value chain greenhouse gas emissions by 2040. As part of the Volvo Group, the company is working alongside its sister companies to leverage the latest advancements – such as battery, dual-fuel, hydrogen and new fuel technologies – in adopting proven solutions to meet the evolving needs of customers.