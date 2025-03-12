New Volvo VNR unveiled for North America

Volvo Trucks announced the launch of the new Volvo VNR for the North American regional haul market. It is the second truck model based on the all-new platform, following the introduction of the long haul VNL model in early 2024.

The new VNR offers reduced fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by up to 7.5%. (Photo: Volvo trucks)

“The all-new Volvo VNR was designed specifically for the demanding nature of regional and urban delivery” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. “With its unmatched versatility, advanced safety features, superior connectivity and enhanced fuel efficiency, the Volvo VNR is a testament to our commitment to quality and innovation.”

The new truck represents a 90% redesign compared to its predecessor. Volvo said it reduced fuel consumption and CO2 emissions through enhanced aerodynamics, powertrain innovations and Eco-roll technology that will disengage the driveline on a downhill grade and let the truck roll for an optimal amount of time to help save energy.

Powertrain enhancements such as the next-generation D13 VGT (Variable Geometry Turbo) engine, which comes standard on the VNR, are said to account for 3% of the up to 7.5% fuel efficiency improvement. The D13 VGT includes an advanced piston design, enhanced fuel injector and a variable displacement oil pump.

Volvo’s next-generation D13 VGT (Variable Geometry Turbo) engine will be standard in the VNR. (Photo: Volvo)

The choice of engine options will include 405, 425, 435 and 455 hp with torque ratings from 1,450 to 1,850 lb.-ft. Once orders begin, customers will also have the option to select the D13 Turbo Compound engine.

The new vehicle platform is designed for future propulsion technologies, including battery-electric, fuel cell and internal combustion engines running on renewable fuels including hydrogen. A new 24-volt electrical architecture and active safety features will also be the standard for the future commercialization of fully autonomous trucks.

New safety features include:

Volvo Active Driver Assist with forward collision warning;

automatic emergency braking;

lane departure warning

integrated cab-mounted side curtain airbags available on both the driver and passenger side;

advanced safety and visibility features suited for urban areas with many pedestrians;

fully integrated Camera Monitor System.

The VNR is available in various configurations, including 4x2, 6x2 and 6x4 tractors. Variants range from the VNR 300 to the premium VNR 660, suited for regional as well as long-haul applications.

Production of the new VNR will take place at the Volvo Trucks New River Valley Plant in Dublin, Va., with sales starting in the coming months.