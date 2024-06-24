Next-gen Torsus off-road bus boasts 50+ technical upgrades

According to Torsus, the Praetorian is designed to “safely transport up to 35 occupants comfortably across any terrain, in any conditions, anywhere in the world.” (Photo: Torsus)

Torsus, a Prague-based manufacturer of heavy-duty off-road buses, has unveiled the next generation of its flagship bus, Praetorian. According to the company, it incorporates more than 50 technical updates and options for 2024, designed to enable it “to take on the toughest jobs and safely transport up to 35 occupants comfortably across any terrain, in any conditions, anywhere in the world.”

The Praetorian 4x4 off-road bus takes its name from the Roman Army’s legendary Praetorian Guard. The 8.7 m, polymer-bodied Praetorian TG3 is powered by a MAN D0836 LFLAO six-cylinder, 6.9 L diesel engine rated 290 hp and 1,150 Nm of torque between 1,200 to 1,750 rpm. The engine is paired with a MAN 12-speed Tipmatic ZF AStronic transmission and a heavy-duty 4x4 off-road drivetrain featuring front-axle, inter-axle and rear-axle differential locks.

The Praetorian TG3 is powered by a MAN D0836 LFLAO six-cylinder, 6.9 L diesel engine rated 290 hp and 1,150 Nm of torque. (Photo: Torsus)

Up to six driving modes can be selected at the touch of a button, including Efficiency Mode to optimize fuel efficiency and occupant comfort, Emergency Mode to enable faster gearbox changes at higher engine speeds to accelerate rescue operations.

Uprated chassis and suspension

The third-generation vehicle includes a fully upgraded suspension, strengthened chassis, 19.5-in. brake discs on the front and rear axles, redesigned cabin, uprated heating, air conditioning and ventilation (HVAC), improved maintenance accessibility, 14 different seating configurations and more.

“To continue to lead the market, we know we can’t just sit on our laurels – we’ve got to push hard and innovate, and we’ve got to do it all the time,” Vakhtang Dzhukashvili, Torsus founder and CEO, stated. “Fortunately, our customers, who operate in the harshest and most challenging sectors all over the globe, such as disaster relief, medical provision, motorsport, forestry, mining, farming, tourism and more, help us deliver that progress.

“We proactively collect data from our customers all the time, and they give us vital feedback from extreme use case scenarios. And this data enables us to design and engineer highly focused technical enhancements that deliver mission-specific, real-world advantages as clearly demonstrated by the next-generation Praetorian, and our smaller, faster and even more nimble Terrastorm.”

The third-generation vehicle incorporates more than 50 technical updates and options, including the upgraded chasses and suspension, all-round disc brakes, improved maintenance access and more. (Photo: Torsus)

One of the most significant engineering upgrade packages on the Praetorian is the uprated chassis and suspension system. The heavy-duty, semi-spherical rubber pillows, or “silent blocks”, that support the brackets providing the connection between the vehicle’s MAN chassis and the superstructure have been upgraded to provide improved comfort and articulation and keep road noise and vibration to a minimum, even when negotiating through a boulder field, the company stated.

New mounting points for the superstructure floor enhance rigidity to give passengers a more relaxed travelling experience. An air suspension assembly has also been added.

“Following feedback from our customers around the globe and a 20-month R&D program, we have added a complete front air suspension assembly between the chassis and the superstructure for the first time. This provides a higher level of compensation for the weight of the front portion of the superstructure and gives the Torsus even greater control, composure and safety, no matter how rough the terrain gets,” said Tomas Micuda, Torsus technical manager.

At the rear of the vehicle, the leaf springs used in the previous generation have been replaced by a new air suspension system that Micuda said improves passenger comfort levels as well as agility, giving drivers “even more freedom to utilize the fully potential of the MAN diesel engine to bolster the Praetorian’s ability to cross terrain that drivers of any other off-road vehicle would never even dare to approach.”

“We have also introduced a special algorithm that benefits vehicles with a high gravity point, such as the Praetorian TG3. This significantly reduces the ‘top heavy’ feel of the bus, especially off-road,” Micuda continued. “This deep level of engineering provides a safe and highly composed feel that makes it easy to control the Praetorian, despite its considerable size and high-power output.”

The completely redesigned driving environment includes a new dashboard, gear shifter, buttons, switchgear and controls, illuminated indication panel and more. (Photo: Torsus)

Driver enhancements

The completely redesigned driving environment includes a new dashboard, gear shifter, buttons, switchgear and controls, illuminated indication panel and other enhancements. Improved safety features include the introduction of lane detection, as well as light and rain sensor technology. New side windows and rear view mirrors also provide enhanced visibility.

New electrical insulation ensures more efficient, seamless integration with the original MAN chassis wiring.

The maximum opening height of the bus’ front mask (hood) was increased by approximately 30 cm for greater access for service and maintenance. A double latching mechanism was also added, with four additional center pins to ensure the mask remains securely in the closed position.

Production of the third-generation Praetorian TG3 has begun and the vehicle is already in service in markets such as Spain, Germany and Ukraine. It is available in Shell, Transporter and Minesite specifications.