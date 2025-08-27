NVIDIA Blackwell-powered Jetson Thor now available

NVIDIA announced the general availability of the Jetson AGX Thor (Jetson Thor) developer kit and production modules, which it described as powerful new robotics computers designed to power robots across industries including manufacturing, logistics, transportation, healthcare, agriculture and retail.

NVIDIA Jetson AGX Thor. (Photo: NVIDIA)

Powered by a NVIDIA Blackwell GPU and featuring 128 GB of memory, Jetson Thor delivers up to 2,070 FP4 teraflops of AI compute to run the latest AI models — all within a 130-watt power envelope. Compared with its predecessor the Jetson Orin, it delivers up to 7.5 times higher AI compute and 3.5 times greater energy efficiency to run any generative AI model, the company stated.

“We’ve built Jetson Thor for the millions of developers working on robotic systems that interact with and increasingly shape the physical world,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “With unmatched performance and energy efficiency, and the ability to run multiple generative AI models at the edge, Jetson Thor is the ultimate supercomputer to drive the age of physical AI and general robotics.”

The new system-on-module allows for running multi-AI workflows to enable robots to have real-time, intelligent interactions with people and the physical world. As a result, NVIDIA said Jetson Thor unlocks real-time inference, critical for highly performant physical AI applications spanning humanoid robotics, agriculture and surgical assistance.

Jetson Thor is powered by the full-stack NVIDIA Jetson software platform, built for physical AI and humanoid robotics, which supports popular AI framework and generative AI models. It is also fully compatible with NVIDIA’s software stack from cloud to edge, including NVIDIA Isaac for robotics simulation and development, Isaac GR00T humanoid robot foundation models, NVIDIA Metropolis for vision AI and NVIDIA Holoscan for real-time sensor processing.

The company said world technology leaders in robotics are already adopting Jetson Thor to power their next-generation robots. Early adopters include Agility Robotics, Amazon Robotics, Boston Dynamics, Caterpillar, Figure, Hexagon, Medtronic and Meta. Others – including 1X, John Deere, OpenAI and Physical Intelligence – are said to be evaluating the technology to advance their physical AI capabilities.

Commenting on the announcement, Joe Creed, CEO, Caterpillar Inc., stated, “Caterpillar Inc. is proud to be among the early adopters as we explore how this technology can help us innovate to meet our customers’ needs on the jobsites of the future.

“As autonomous machines tackle more complex tasks in our customers’ operations, edge computing is critical for real-time decision making. NVIDIA Jetson Thor offers the AI performance we need to develop and deploy the construction and mining equipment of the future, enhancing precision, reducing waste and improving safety for our customers around the globe.”