Perkins 13 L power gen engine coming in 2025

Perkins announced the development of the 2606 diesel engine optimized and purpose-built for electric power generation applications. Initially available for use in lesser and currently non-regulated stationary territories, the 13 L six-cylinder engine is said to leverage the power density and fuel efficiency of the industrial 2600 Series platform announced in 2023.

The 2606 delivers 321 to 523 kW of prime power and 365 to 572 kW for standby requirements. (Photo: Perkins)

The 2606 delivers 321 to 523 kW of prime power and 365 to 572 kW for standby requirements. It offers flexibility to switch between 50 and 60 Hz and across a range of voltages, enabling it to meet the requirements of diverse regions and applications. Perkins said it is suited for use in critical applications, data centers, power plants, industrial and real estate, among other installations.

“Generator sets still remain the core foundation for stationary and mobile power generation needs across the globe, especially in places where the electrical grid is not readily available or reliable,” said Jaz Gill, vice president of Perkins global sales marketing, service and parts. “Diesel engines are still the driving force for these generator sets, so the Perkins 2606 engine takes advantage of our deep investment in the 13 L engine platform to deliver a dynamic, versatile power plant that provides outstanding performance at low total ownership and operating costs.”

The 2600 Series is designed to perform at altitudes of up to 3,500 m, and in ambient temperatures from 60 C (140 F) to -40 C (minus 40 F) with aids.

Design enhancements include a 45% reduction in the number of leak joints and other upgrades that result in low fluids consumption and extended oil and fuel filter service intervals up to 1,000 hours.

The 2606 is compatible with renewable liquid fuels meeting Perkins’ required specifications and characteristics, such as 100% hydrotreated vegetable oils (HVO), B100 distilled biodiesel and up to B100 fatty acid methyl ester (FAME) standard biodiesel by working with the local Perkins distributor. The engine’s core architecture also supports the future development of spark-ignited natural gas and hydrogen fuel capabilities.

To date, engineers have completed more than 30,000 hours of design validation and have more than 120 patents granted or pending, across the entire 2600 Series engine platform. The 2606 engine for electric power is scheduled for commercial production in the second half of 2025.