Power Briefing recap: week of Aug. 12

It’s hard to believe that half of August is already behind us. Here’s what you might have missed this week in Power Briefing:

Electrifying on-highway commercial vehicles in the U.S. is definitely a challenge. A dearth of charging stations coupled with ongoing strains on the power grid are making for significant headwinds. Power Progress looked at these challenges and their impact on the state of on-highway electrification.

and their impact on the state of on-highway electrification. Anna Müller only became president of Volvo Penta in December. However, she’s optimistic about the company’s progress toward meeting its ambitious emissions reduction goals. Power Progress International learned more about Volvo Penta’s strategy for meeting these objectives in an exclusive interview with her .

. The cabs in off-highway equipment are becoming increasingly complex. This is due in part to the data the machines’ telematics are able to gather and process — data that is shared with the operator via human-machine interface. I boiled down three key trends in HMI and telematics from a longer discussion with Danfoss Power Solutions.

in HMI and telematics with Danfoss Power Solutions. While choosing the right battery technology for the equipment application is one consideration in electrification, another is total cost of ownership (TCO). According to Italy’s Flash Battery, it means looking at both fixed and variable costs, including the purchase price, maintenance costs — even employee training.

In other news, the finalists for the sixth annual Power Progress Summit Awards have been selected by an independent judging panel.

Power Briefing recap: week of Aug. 5 FTC noncompete uncertainty, Chinese biodiesel dumping in the EU and electric boats at the 2024 Olympics.