Power Briefing recap: week of July 15
19 July 2024
As the third week of July comes to an end, we look at what you might have missed in this week’s Power Briefing:
- In the legal wrangling over the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) rule banning noncompete agreements, a federal judge granted a motion by the plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the FTC to postpone the effective date of the rule. The U.S. Supreme Court overturning the Chevron doctrine adds another wrinkle.
- Israel’s REE Automotive unveiled its P7-C medium-duty electric truck chassis cab, which the company said is the first vehicle with steer-, brake- and drive-by-wire to achieve U.S. federal safety and environmental certifications. Knapheide discussed its experience placing its KUV steel utility body onto it.
- A ban on heavy fuel oil (HFO) in the Arctic went into effect on July 1. Shipping through the region could grow due to a steady decline in sea ice, Houthi rebel attacks disrupting Red Sea routes and Russia’s plans for expanding traffic through the Arctic.
- Walmart Canada became the first Canadian retailer to put a fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) on the road in the country. The investment in the Nikola Class 8 tractor was made in part due to the efforts of the Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA) to research the viability of hydrogen fuel in the country’s often bitterly cold temperatures.
In other news, a new speaker was announced for the Power Progress Summit in October who will discuss how engine suppliers can solve customer challenges.
