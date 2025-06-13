Power Briefing recap, week of June 9

We may be in that awkward stretch between spring and summer, but our calendars remain full, and our inboxes are overflowing. Given the industry’s always hectic pace, here’s what you might have missed this week in Power Briefing:

Tariffs are top of mind in 2025 , as U.S. manufacturers face rising costs tied to global supply chains. Off-Highway Research’s Chris Sleight said the financial impact will vary but can be modeled.

The Power Progress Summit is getting a fresh twist in 2025. Rechristened the Power Progress Networking Forum , the one-day October event will feature pre-scheduled buyer/supplier meetings — and social time to mark Power Progress' 90th anniversary.

At Bauma 2025, John Deere introduced new industrial diesel engines. It's revamping legacy models while also advancing battery tech through Kreisel Electric. The company's strategy blends diesel power with renewable fuels and electrification.

China's Eddie Precision plans to triple revenue by 2030 through global expansion. With new facilities planned abroad and a push into aerial platforms, the company aims to counter domestic challenges and build a broader international customer base.

There was other news to see this week, as well: Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus and Hino Motors are merging in a new joint venture, Inmotion Technologies has launched a new converter and inverter and gen-set maker Shindaiwa has gotten a new name.