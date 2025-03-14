Power Briefing recap: week of March 10

Art Aiello Editor, Power Briefing

14 March 2025

With St. Patrick’s Day just around the corner, many in the U.S. are gearing up for parades, festivities or just an excuse to wear green. In the meantime, here’s what you might have missed in Power Briefing:

  • Despite strong construction activity, North American equipment sales continue to decline. Yet the active fleet keeps growing, revealing a counterintuitive market trend. Chris Sleight explains why.
  • To tackle workforce turnover and complex machinery, Somero Enterprises is using virtual reality (VR) to train new hires in a safe, controlled setting. The approach helps reduce errors, improve efficiency and enhance safety.
  • Hydrogen’s role in long-haul trucking depends on storage, and SAG Group has made a breakthrough. Its cryogenic liquid hydrogen (LH2) fuel tank, which helped Daimler Truck set a distance record, is now Europe’s first to earn type approval.
  • Bauma 2025 will showcase cutting-edge construction machines, where technology is as vital as raw power. Develon is unveiling a crawler excavator designed for fully autonomous operation.

In other news, Yanmar has launched a new electrification unit, Cummins’ methanol-ready marine engine is nearing DNV approval, and Keyou and Komatsu have unveiled a 12-cylinder hydrogen internal combustion engine.

