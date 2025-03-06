Power Briefing recap: week of March 3

The first full week of March is in the books, and with it came plenty of news shaping the future of power and transportation. Here’s what you might have missed this week in Power Briefing:

ReVolt Motors sees hybrid powertrains as a practical step for fleets looking to cut emissions without going fully electric. Its retrofit solution aims to improve fuel economy while easing the transition from diesel.

aims to improve fuel economy while easing the transition from diesel. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) dropped its EPA waiver request for the Advanced Clean Fleets rule. The move, driven by political uncertainty, was welcomed by much of the trucking industry .

. A new report highlights why commercial EV charging infrastructure isn’t keeping up. High power demands, slow investment and grid limitations continue to stall progress for heavy-duty trucks.

for heavy-duty trucks. With Bauma 2025 approaching, expect electrification to be front and center. Once dominated by diesel, the event will now showcase a surge of electric components and equipment.

In other news, Rolls-Royce Power Systems posted record 2024 results, Cummins’ B6.7 Octane engine secured EPA 2027 and CARB certification and Mack Trucks is entering the utility market with its first electric bucket truck.