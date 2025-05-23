Power Briefing recap, week of May 19
23 May 2025
Spring is starting to give way to summer — and the powertrain world hasn’t taken its foot off the pedal. Here’s what you might’ve missed in Power Briefing this week:
- At Bauma 2025, Hatz debuted its F-Series diesel engines, addressing a gap below 25 hp. The company also showed a working version of its all-electric Concept Cube compactor, highlighting ongoing efforts to expand into alternative power solutions.
- Construction equipment sales are expected to decline in 2025, driven by geopolitical tensions and shaken market confidence. Off-Highway Research’s Chris Sleight said U.S. policy uncertainty will likely drag down North American and global totals.
- Power Progress marks its 90th anniversary with a special pictorial. From diesel’s rise to today’s zero-emission machines, the feature reflects on the industry’s transformation — and the publication’s evolving role in it.
- U Power Tech is leveraging its skateboard chassis to accelerate development of commercial EVs for urban logistics. By integrating key components upfront, the platform helped the company complete its electric cargo van in just 16 months.
And there’s been other news: Fairbanks Morse Defense has a new CEO, Scania unveiled the Super 11 engine and Himoinsa has a new family of gen-set controllers.
