Manitowoc shows all-terrain crane prototype

Manitowoc showed its next generation of Grove all-terrain cranes at Bauma, with the presentation of the prototype GMK5250L-2 that is expected to go into production in 2027. (Photo: Manitowoc)

Manitowoc offered a glimpse into its next generation of Grove all-terrain cranes at Bauma when it showed a prototype GMK5250L-2. It is expected to begin deliveries in 2027 and is currently advancing through Manitowoc’s intensive product development process, which includes the manufacturer’s famed Voice of the Customer assessment.

Similar to the current GMK5250L-1, the GMK5250L-2 is a five-axle crane with a 250 t capacity. But the company said industry watchers would immediately notice the design of the GMK5250L-2, which includes new cabs on the superstructure and the carrier. The cab on the superstructure is a completely new design, while the one used on the carrier is based on those used on the current range of Grove’s smaller all-terrain cranes, but enlarged to suit the bigger machines.

Inside the cab, there’s a new look and feel, too, as the crane includes the new generation of Manitowoc’s Crane Control System, CCS 2.0. As part of CCS 2.0, there is MAXbase 2.0, an improved version of the variable outrigger positioning system that enables more flexible set-up on site. With MAXbase 2.0, the ccompany said the crane can run on-board load chart calculations depending on the crane’s configuration, enabling operators to set up and lift faster and more easily than before. There are also infinite variations in outrigger configurations, allowing owners to utilize the crane in an even greater number of working situations.

Manitowoc said the Grove crane is designed to exceed the requirements of all current and forthcoming legislation, including the latest demands of the EN 13000 standard under the European Machinery Directive. (Photo: Manitowoc)

The crane features several driver assistance technologies, including a higher number of cameras for enhanced road and site safety. Andreas Cremer, VP product management for all-terrain cranes, said: “With this refreshed and updated GMK5250L-2 we’re offering a look at our new and exciting generation of Grove all-terrain cranes. As with all new product development, we’re conducting an intensive Voice of the Customer process with feedback from owners and operators. The new cabs incorporate a lot of VOC feedback. There are improved ergonomics, controls, and even a new swing door on the superstructure. We’re excited to gather more feedback from customers at bauma and use that to continue our development.”

The crane is designed to exceed the requirements of all current and forthcoming legislation, including the latest demands of the EN 13000 standard under the European Machinery Directive.

After showing the crane during the trade show in Germany, Manitowoc said it will continue its extensive testing and Voice of the Customer improvements from its facility in Wilhelmshaven, Germany, before the first models reach customers in 2027.