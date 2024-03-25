Scania-powered Viking 48 Convertible commissioned

A Viking yacht named the Mack Attack will provide a test platform for Scania’s pleasure craft-certified V8 engines. (Photo: Scania)

A new Viking 48 Convertible yacht will be powered by twin 1,150-hp Scania DI16-liter V8 engines, Scania announced. The vessel, named Mack Attack, was commissioned by Mack Boring & Parts Co. to demonstrate the reliability and performance of Scania’s pleasure craft-certified V8 engines, the company stated.

This is the second demonstration vessel in which Mack Boring & Parts has participated. It was previously involved in supplying a 13-liter Scania engine package for a Viking Yachts 46-ft. Billfish, the MACK900, a vessel that was put into application in time for the 2021 tournament fishing season.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to feature our 16-liter, 1,150-hp Scania pleasure craft engines in another Viking demo platform,” said Patrick McGovern, president of Mack Boring & Parts Co. “The MACK900 exceeded our expectations in performance and exposure when we introduced the Scania 900-hp engine to the market in 2021.

“We see this 48-ft. C project as the natural next step for the introduction of the more powerful Scania V8 and showing the complete marine lineup Scania has to offer,” he continued. “The team at Viking work to the industry’s highest standards, so it builds a great deal of confidence in the market when we are able to successfully integrate into their yachts.”

Scania DI16-liter engine is rated 1,150 hp without the need for additional turbos or superchargers. (Photo: Scania)

Anthony Scola, sales manager for Viking Yachts International, said the company is excited to be working with Mack Boring again and to provide a test platform for Scania with the 48 Convertible, which he said is a popular owner/operator model for Viking. “The Scania 900 proved successful in our 46 Billfish, and we look forward to the performance results of their 1,150s in our 48,” he added.

Built on a compacted graphite iron (CGI) engine block and employing a simple wastegate turbocharger, the Scania DI16-liter engine is designed to deliver optimal performance without the need for additional turbos or superchargers. The resulting lighter weight, combined with the proprietary Engine Management System (EMS) and common rail extra-high-pressure injection system (XPI), optimizes fuel delivery, enabling enhanced torque, lower noise and greater fuel efficiency, Scania noted.

The Mack Attack is set to launch within the coming months and will travel the East Coast waterways participating in several angling tournaments, including the White Marlin Open, Beach Haven White Marlin Invitational and The MidAtlantic Tournament.

“Offshore tournament anglers expect the most from their boats in some of the most unpredictable conditions around,” said David Hughes, sales manager of Marine Products, Scania USA. “We are so pleased that the winning combination of Viking and Scania has been selected by the Mack Boring team as their workhorse for the coming season. We are excited to see the finished product and can’t wait to see how they do this year.”