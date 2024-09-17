Schaeffler shows sustainable powertrain, chassis solutions

At the IAA Transportation show taking place Sept. 17-22 in Hanover, Germany, Schaeffler is staging a 250-sq.-meter showcase in partnership for the first time with Vitesco Technologies.

Schaeffler iFlexAir variable valvetrain system. (Photo: Schaeffler)

“The joint display under the Schaeffler brand is a demonstration of the fact that our two companies are stronger together,” said Matthias Zink, CEO Automotive Technologies at Schaeffler AG. “We will demonstrate that our respective innovative products work together perfectly to provide solutions for commercial vehicles. By generating these synergies, we are offering added value for our customers and reaching another milestone in our journey to becoming the leading Motion Technology Company.”

According to Schaeffler’s analysis, by 2030, some 20% of all new commercial vehicle registrations will be electrically powered. Electrified powertrains have been part of the company’s core business for many years, it noted. The merger with Vitesco Technologies builds on this, enabling Schaeffler to further expand its expertise and capabilities in powertrain electronics and software.

The booth at IAA Transportation will highlight the company’s products and solutions for commercial vehicle electric powertrains. This includes permanent-magnet electric motors featuring wave winding technology and offering over 200 kW of continuous output; fuel cell stacks with graphite and metal bipolar plates and a maximum output of 140 kW; and 800-volt power electronics based on silicon carbide semiconductors.

Schaeffler heavy-duty e-axle. (Photo: Schaeffler)

The company’s systems approach will displayed in the form of a heavy-duty e-axle assembly comprising two electric motors, a three-speed transmission, electromechanical actuator technology and silicon carbide power electronics. The electric axle also features insert-unit wheel bearings that have been fitted into cast housings to form wheel bearing units, mounted onto the axle and then clamped in place. This compact design results in weight savings of up to 15 kg per wheel compared with standard tapered roller bearings.

Close to three-quarters of all commercial vehicles in 2030 will still incorporate combustion engine technology of some form, whether diesel or hydrogen, Schaeffler’s analysis shows. “Internal combustion engines will continue to be a necessary part of the mix for reducing emissions,” said Zink. “When it comes to meeting climate targets, every single gram of emission savings counts.”

As such, the company will highlight components and systems for improving the energy efficiency of hydrogen, diesel and natural gas engines. This includes iFlexAir, a variable valvetrain system for commercial vehicles that Schaeffler said can reduce CO2 emissions of diesel vehicles by up to 5%. In hydrogen combustion engines, the system boosts efficiency by 6% while significantly reducing NOx raw emissions. The technology is complemented by the NOx sensor from Vitesco, which is designed to measure the NOx concentration in exhaust gas and support efficient exhaust gas treatment and reliable monitoring of compliance with emission standards such as Euro 7.

In addition, Schaeffler is showing chassis technologies designed to be enablers of highly automated driving, including the electro-hydraulic power steering system (EHPS) and the Advanced Sensor Cleaning System (ASCS). The redundant EHPS system supports Level 2 automation and higher-level autonomous driving functions. The ASCS system was developed by Vitesco Technologies to clean autonomous vehicle cameras and sensors and safeguard error-free functioning.