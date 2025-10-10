Seetel New Energy, Volvo Penta partner on mobile fast charging

Seetel New Energy, a Taiwan-based leader in the energy storage industry, has chosen Volvo Penta’s liquid-cooled battery systems for energy storage to power its mobile fast-charging solutions in Asia Pacific. Longstanding Volvo Penta dealer JOU International facilitated the relationship.

Seetel New Energy’s vision for mobile charging units for demanding industrial applications. (Photo: Volvo Penta)

Seetel New Energy’s requirements called for a solution that is mobile, robust and able to carry large amounts of installed energy safely. Volvo Penta’s battery system technology, which is certified for mobility and tested with high IP-class protection, will be used to develop mobile battery energy storage systems (BESS) in 270-kWh and 540-kWh configurations. The systems will be mounted on light trucks to serve as mobile fast-charging units or transportable containerized units for industrial use.

The result will be the ability to provide mobile fast charging in high-power industrial applications like construction and mining, as well as emergency relief, remote medical support and roadside EV assistance. It also opens up new business opportunities, such as subscription-based mobile recharging in urban centers where BESS trucks can be dispatched to EV customers in cities with limited charging access.

An illustration of Seetel New Energy’s mobile charging subscription service for urban EVs. (Photo: Volvo Penta)

“By combining Volvo Penta’s integration-ready battery systems for energy storage with our energy management and deployment capabilities, we can deliver high-efficiency, mobile charging solutions that support the region’s growing demand for cleaner and flexible energy,” Lin Sheng-Tse, chairman and founder of Seetel New Energy. “This also accelerates our business diversification while helping our customers transition to sustainable operations competitively.”

Volvo Penta Industrial Sales Director Oh Han Peng, added: “Our relationship with Seetel New Energy demonstrates how Volvo Penta can play a trusted role in enabling customers to bring new energy solutions to the market. By supplying proven, integration-ready battery systems, we help our customers focus on what they do best — developing and deploying applications that meet emerging needs in energy storage and electrification.”