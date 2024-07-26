Show Preview: IAA Transportation 2024

According to details published by the organisers of IAA Transportation, the 2024 edition of Europe’s premiere commercial vehicle trade show is already set to include more exhibitors than the previous event in 2022.

In addition to mainstays such as MAN, Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, Renault and Iveco, for the first time Tesla will be present at the show – while unconfirmed, it could be anticipated that the lead ‘disruptor’ in the alternative-power trucking market will have its Semi Truck on display.

A series of leading Tier suppliers are set to join these OEMs, with BorgWarner, Samsung SDI, Akkodis and Aptiva just a few of those expected to show off their new tech launches.

Such is the overall demand that organisers of IAA Transportation reported in May that they had already received 13% more exhibitor registrations than for the ’22 event. About 26% are first-time exhibitors and of these, 70% are described as ‘international’ (an 8% increase over 2022). Companies from China, Turkey and Italy have the highest representation.

“IAA Transportation 2024… is gearing up,” said Jürgen Mindel, MD responsible for IAA at the VDA. “We are excited to showcase the industry’s innovative power to our visitors.

“I am confident that in September in Hanover, companies will once again demonstrate impressively how their innovations are driving the industry and society forward.”

All things considered, it looks like the upcoming IAA Transportation fair will be an exciting event. Read on for more details as to what some companies will have on display at the Deutsche Messe in Hanover.

MAN Trucks - Hall 12, Stand C04 (main stand)

MAN Truck & Bus has already announced that it is planning to start the first customer handovers of its eTGX and eTGS battery-electric trucks this year. In support of that, the OEM will be presenting the full range of BE model variants at the upcoming IAA Transportation fair.

This will include new chassis versions of the series, which are set to be offered with a broad choice of wheelbases, battery packs and charging options. Customers will also be able to customise the cab to suit anticipated usage.

MAN eTGX-GX (Photo: MAN)

Looking at the 4x2 tractor, this can be specified with between four and six battery packs, which offer maximum energy storage capacity of between 320 and 480 kWh. Capable of hauling up to 11.2 tonnes, this truck has a range of between 260 and 400 km (dependent on load, conditions and terrain).

Alternatively, the 4x2 chassis cab can accommodate between three and six battery packs with between 240 to 480 kWh. With a maximum load weight of 16.3 and 18.8 tonnes, anticipated range is goes from 195 to 600 km.

Volvo Trucks - Hall 11, Stand TD01 (main stand)

Advance details outlining what Volvo Trucks will have on show at IAA Transportation 2024 promises that the OEM stand will be ‘packed with proof points of Volvo’s determination to decarbonise transport and prevent accidents’.

Following on from this, the Swedish truck builder will feature its recently-launched FH Aero range. This includes both electric- and biofuel-powered variants, which are now available in Europe, Asia and Africa markets.

Volvo FH Aero (Photo: Volvo Trucks)

The all-new Volvo VNL range was recently launched in North America. Based on a new platform, the model features ‘groundbreaking’ autonomous technologies, while offering improved fuel efficiency and safety. IAA Transportation will be the first chance to take a look at the new truck in Europe.

Joining these models will be the new Volvo FM Low Entry, the first truck from the OEM be offered with only a battery-electric drivetrain. Intended for urban routes, the FM Low Entry has a series of features to support city driving, including improved cab visibility and pedestrian safety tech. The company’s new e-axle will also be on display; the component has been developed for electric and fuel cell applications.

“I’m excited to see the reactions from our customers and media on our new truck ranges and future technologies,” said Roger Alm, president of Volvo Trucks. “Our lineup at this year’s IAA will show the global strength of the Volvo Group and demonstrate our commitment to reaching zero emissions and zero accidents.”

BorgWarner - Hall 12, Stand C65

Turning to look at suppliers, BorgWarner will be debuting its new lithium-ion phosphate (LFP) battery packs for commercial vehicles.

Developed in cooperation with FinDreams Batteries, the new packs are said to be a ‘significant step forward’ in supporting the efficiency of CV operation.

BorgWarner LFP battery system in the flat pack format (Photo: BorgWarner)

To support BEVs, BW will also be showing its new DC Fast Charging station. These are intended for installations such as bus depots and delivery hubs, while also being suitable for public charging facilities. The new chargers deliver up to 95% efficiency to help keep operating costs as low as possible.

BorgWarner will also be showing the latest versions of its legacy products, including turbochargers, exhaust gas recirculation tech and other hardware intended to improve the fuel economy of commercial vehicles while reducing emissions.

Continental - Hall 12, Stand C41

Under the headline banner ‘Innovating Transport – From Road to Cloud’, Continental is set to present a series of new technologies at IAA Transportation 2024.

Featured systems will include a complete ecosystem intended to support both software-defined vehicle and autonomous driving functions; this will include a high-performance computing system and cross-domain zone control unit that integrates the power supply for cockpit and ADAS components.

Also on offer will be more details covering development of the Aurora driver hardware and ‘future fallback’ system. This is a dedicated secondary system which has the capability to take over vehicle operation if a failure occurs in the primary system, such as sensor or component failure.

Continental and Aurora make autonomous trucking systems commercially scalable (Photo: Continental)

Another new development is the Tough RuNR air spring system. Using a new, proprietary rubber formulation, these components offer a reduced carbon content with no impact on product performance. This helps to reduce the environmental impact of the products.

Continental will also show how it is planning other ways to leverage recycled materials – and improved recyclability – including development of low rolling resistance tyres for heavy-duty vehicles.

IAA Transportation 2024 will be held at the Deutsche Messe in Hanover, Germany, from 17-22 September.