Svanehøj’s high-pressure marine pump for ammonia fuel

Marine pump specialist Svanehøj announced the expansion of its product portfolio at the SMM trade fair in Hamburg, Germany, Sept. 3-6, launching what it said is the world’s first high-pressure centrifugal pump for ammonia fuel applications.

The HP NH3 Booster Pump is capable of delivering a fuel injection pressure of up to 100 bar. (Photo: Svanehøj)

The HP NH3 Booster Pump is capable of delivering a fuel injection pressure of up to 100 bar and flow of 37 cu. m/hour. It has a compact footprint of 2,100 x 780 x 1,450 mm, making it suited for the tank connection space (TCS) in an ammonia fuel supply system.

The dedicated high-pressure ammonia fuel pump is based on the design of Svanehøj’s deepwell low-pressure fuel pump, a centrifugal low-pressure pump whose operating history includes being used for ammonia.

“We have long been encouraged by customers and partners to develop a high-pressure ammonia pump of the same high standard as our low-pressure fuel pump,” said Johnny Houmann, chief sales officer at Svanehøj. “Early in the R&D process, we determined that our existing centrifugal pump design would be the optimal solution in terms of efficiency and maintenance. As a result, we have developed a pump with a design that already has a proven track record, and we are confident it will meet our customers’ high expectations.”

To meet safety standards, the HP NH3 Booster Pump is hermetically sealed with no mechanical shaft seals and designed with a magnetic coupling that ensures transmission of torque from the motor. The coupling containment shroud is made from magnesium-stabilized zirconium oxide for high temperature stability.

For pumps installed in engine rooms or on deck, Svanehøj has added an optional fail-safe mechanism as a second barrier. In the unlikely event of a breach in the containment shroud, this mechanism will activate to contain the pumped media inside the coupling housing, the company explained.

In terms of maintenance, the pump is fully drainable and can be lifted out in one piece. It is designed with only one media-lubricated and easily changeable ceramic ball bearing for all axial loads, Svanehøj noted. A heavy-duty drive with carbon-reinforced and easily accessible timing belt system is used for the power transmission.

“Although no commercial ships are operating on ammonia fuel yet, the maritime market has shown a growing appetite for investing in green ammonia solutions,” said Houmann. “Ammonia-fueled ship engines will be commercially available by 2025, and at Svanehøj, we are proud to support the energy transition of shipping by offering both low- and high-pressure pump solutions for the emerging green ammonia market.”