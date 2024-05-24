Tug enters service in Singapore using Rolls-Royce mtu gas engines

JMS Sunshine features two mtu gas engines (Photo: Rolls-Royce Power Systems)

A new LNG-powered tug has entered service at the Port of Singapore using two mtu engines supplied by Rolls-Royce Power Systems.

Designed, built and operated by Seatrium Limited, the 65-tonne bollard pull tug features a hybrid power system based around two 16-cylinder mtu Series 4000M55RN gas engines. In addition, Rolls-Royce supplied the gas regulating unit.

Chiam Toon Chong, technical superintendent, Seatrium Marine Services, said: “The handling of mtu engines is straight-forward, and user-friendly. Additionally, spare part availability and service support is excellent for the operation of tugs.”

Each mtu gas engine delivers 1492 kW. This is further supported by 500 kW of electrical power on each shaft; onboard battery capacity is 904 kWh. The tug uses two azimuth stern thrusters with the potential to deliver up to 4000 kW.

The batteries help to smooth out peak power delivery, while also offering the option to manoeuvre in port using only electrical power. They also supply power to the tug while it is docked.

The mtu engines are said to be ‘well below’ the limit values of current emission guidelines, such as IMO 3, without gas aftertreatment. The particulate mass is below detection levels, while only emitting small quantities of NOx.

Rolls-Royce Power Systems reports that it has now received 11 orders for mtu gas engines to be used in marine applications. Two catamarans of the Doeksen shipping company have been operating using the gas engines in the Wadden Sea nature reserve since 2021. Additionally, the Richmond ferry has been using the engines for a commuter ferry on Lake Constance in southern Germany since 2023.