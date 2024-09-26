Twin MAN engines power ‘world’s largest’ sportfish yacht

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

26 September 2024

Royal Huisman, the Dutch shipbuilder and specialist in high-performance sailing yachts, cruising yachts and luxury superyachts, has commissioned the sportfish yacht ‘Special One’ and will present it at the 2024 Monaco Yacht Show, taking place Sept. 25-28. The vessel is powered by twin MAN 20V175D-ML marine engines, each offering 4,400 kW.

Royal Huisman 'Special One' superyacht Photograph of the ‘Special One’ by Tom van Oossanen, Royal Huisman Project 406. (Source: Royal Huisman)

Also known as Project 406, the 52-meter aluminum-hulled newbuilding is described by the shipbuilder as “the largest and most luxurious sportfish yacht in the world.” It features six decks “of the highest standards of luxury and comfort,” combined with technological advancements and the ability to sail at 30+ knots, as proven during extensive testing and trials.

“This is a very special superyacht from Royal Huisman, which celebrates its 140th anniversary this year and has perfected the art of building such vessels,” said Benjamin Andres, head of Sales, Four-Stroke Marine, MAN Energy Solutions. “It has been fascinating to be part of such a unique project and follow the Special One’s journey from early design drafts and engineering through successful sea trials in the North Sea.”

MAN 20V175D-ML marine engine Twin MAN 20V175D-ML engines offering 4,400 kW power the Royal Huisman ‘Special One’ superyacht. (Photo: MAN Energy Solutions)

He anticipated the unveiling at the Monaco Yacht Show to be another memorable moment, including the first of many appearances for the high-speed 175D engine at the event.

“The 175D engine is the perfect choice for the yacht segment for many reasons, especially due to its current status as the most powerful high-speed engine on the market with its recently extended output of 4,400 kW,” asserted Florian Keiler, head of High-Speed Sales, Four-Stroke Marine, MAN Energy Solutions. “Crucially for the Special One, the compactness of the 175D means that it can fit into the most restricted of engine rooms, while its environmental footprint and operating costs are unbeatably low due to its high fuel-efficiency and long service intervals.”

The global PrimeServ aftersales network helps to the complete package for the yacht segment, he added.

