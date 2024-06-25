Vitesco introduces new rotor lock actuator

Rotor lock actuator unit (Photo: Vitesco)

Vitesco Technologies has unveiled a new rotor lock actuator. The module combines three functions into a single unit, park lock, rotor position sensing and an optional brush system for externally-excited synchronous machines (EESM).

By combining these features, the new model is said to help reduce required packaging space and related costs.

Vitesco states that the majority of electric vehicles use a mechanical park lock in the reducer gearbox. This, in addition to the parking brakes at the wheels. The rotor lock approach moves this function from the gearbox to the rotor shaft to create a streamlined, cost-effective solution.

“The key to the success of e-mobility is the reduction of costs and complexity,” explained Robert Paul, head of the Actuation business unit at Vitesco Technologies. “By combining up to three functions in one product our rotor lock actuator enables us to offer high functionality while optimizing both packaging space and costs.”

The rotor lock actuator in situ on EV axle unit (Photo: Vitesco)

Positioned at the end of the shaft, the rotor offers a high degree of mechatronic integration, while also supporting additional functions. The rotor position sensor system effectively eliminates the need for separate control units, sensors and harnesses.

The reliability and function of the 12 V DC unit are controlled via the drivetrain and communication networks. The park lock has a system which prevents accidental activation while driving. When parked the system activates/deactivates in 250 milliseconds.

While the rotor lock actuator was presented for the passenger EV market, a company spokesperson noted that barring any technical issues, the unit could be used on commercial BEV models.