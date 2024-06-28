XCMG launches hydrogen-powered truck

XCMG Machinery has shown a new hydrogen fuel cell dump truck model, the EHSL552F, equipped with a 120 kW hydrogen fuel cell and high-power battery system. The Xuzhou, China, based company said the launch marks a significant step in reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 99.3 kg on a daily basis for large-scale transportation projects such as mining operations.

XCMG Machinery has launched the EHSL552F, a hydrogen-powered dump truck, (Photo: XCMG)

To meet the demand for long-distance operational capabilities, XCMG’s latest hydrogen-powered vehicle includes a six-speed gearbox and has substantial chassis clearance, enabling it to navigate steep slopes. The company said the vehicle’s design incorporates computer-aided topology optimization, along with new materials and processes that reduce vehicle weight by 200 kg without compromising structural strength or reliability. Additionally, the company said EHSL552F is designed for reduced maintenance costs within its lifespan of over 1.5 million kilometers.

Since 2021, XCMG has been researching and manufacturing hydrogen energy equipment, culminating in the creation of the Shanghai Hydrogen Energy Technology Research Institute in April 2022. Since that time the company has reportedly unveiled 16 different hydrogen energy equipment models, including tractors, dump trucks and refuse truck chassis. In June 2023, the company debuted a hydrogen-powered electric loader developed in collaboration with Chinese mining company.

This past April, an agreement was reached between coal miner CHN Energy, XCMG and hydrogen equipment speciallist THIKO New Energy to co-develop the a 240-ton hydrogen-powered mining dump truck. The haul truck would be deployed at Bayan Obo Mining District, home to what is reportedly the largest open coal mine in China.