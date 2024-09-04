ZF adds two new marine hybrid transmissions

ZF has launched two new hybrid transmissions for marine applications. The 3200 A/V PTI is a down-angle transmission for hybrid drive systems, while the 3000 NRD PTI is a space- and weight-saving solution for hybrid propulsion in waterjet vessels.

With the 3200 A/V, ZF is expanding its maritime drive portfolio with a new down-angle hybrid transmission with power take-in. (Photo: ZF)

The new 3200 A/V PTI features a compact design and lightweight construction with an aluminum housing, making it suited for fast craft in the 1,295- to 1,940-kW range with limited installation space – such as recreational yachts or coast guard vessels. The unique gearing design enables an additional motor (e.g., an electric motor) to be connected via its own drive shaft without reducing the permissible power of the main drive, ZF stated.

The system is designed for a maximum output of up to 1,940 kW and a maximum torque of 7,560 Nm, while the power take-in (PTI) can be coupled with electric motors up to 500-kW maximum output. The transmission covers the ratio range from i=1.351 to i=3.444. At the PTI, the ratio can be variably selected in a range from i=1.892 to i=4.240. Different or additional ratios can be implemented depending on customer requirements.

Two hydraulic shift clutches are controlled by a common hydraulic control function. According to ZF, this guarantees that only the correct unit transmits drive power to the transmission at any given time.

The 3000 NRD PTI hybrid transmission expands ZF’s portfolio of electrified drive solutions for waterjet vessels. (Photo: ZF)

The first project for the 3200 A/V PTI is set for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The 3000 NRD PTI hybrid waterjet transmission is based on the ZF 3000 series, which has already been on the market for several years. The new variant is designed for a maximum output of 1,940 kW and 7,560 Nm on the main unit, as well as 250 kW and 1,500 Nm on the electric PTI. The ratio covers the range i=1.093 to i=2.952.

The 3000 NRD PTI can be coupled with electric motors for low-noise, low-emission operation in protected waters, ports or bays, or the electric motor can power onboard equipment. Its compact design allows for easier integration into small engine rooms.

ZF has received initial orders for the new hybrid waterjet transmission and has already successfully implemented customer projects. Patrol boats and firefighting vessels outfitted with the new system are currently operating in Asia.

The 3000 NRD PTI is being virtually projected, via augmented reality, at the ZF stand at the SMM trade fair in Hamburg, Germany, Sept. 3-6.