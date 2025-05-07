ZF electrifies off-highway applications

At Bauma 2025 in Munich, Germany, last month, ZF highlighted a number of advancements in electrification for the off-highway market.

The eTRAC eCD110-230 electric drive system for midsized wheel loaders. (Photo: Becky Schultz)

Among them was the latest development in its eTRAC electric drive system, the eTRAC eCD110-230, available for mid-sized wheel loaders. This robust, low-noise mechanical driveline combines an electro-mechanical powershift transmission, newly developed ZF e-motors for traction, an ePTO and an electric drive control unit for overall system performance and power management. With a 650V operating voltage, the system can be scaled up to 120 kW continuous power; the ePTO ranges from 30 to 70 kW continuous power.

Due to its modular design, the system can be integrated into other vehicle applications, as well, and can be driven independently from the power source. It is targeted to vehicles from 110 to 230 kW (148 to 308 hp).

Also launched at the event was a system for mobile excavators consisting of a two-speed powershift transmission, electric motor and inverter that can be scaled up to 850-Nm peak torque and continuous power of 80 kW. Three power classes of the electric central drive system (eCD50, eCD70 and eCD90) are available to cover different vehicles sizes in the targeted applications.

The new electric central drives can be adapted for various vehicle applications, including backhoe-loaders, telehandlers and forestry equipment. ZF also offers an ePTO and eDCU to complete the system for traction drive applications.

Safety and cybersecurity

The Drive Control Unit EC5 is “cybersecurity ready.” (Photo: Becky Schultz)

To ensure the safety and integrity of machine systems, the company also showcased its Drive Control Unit EC5, which is “cybersecurity ready” and is compliant with both the Cyber Resilience Act and the Machine Regulation which will become effective within the EU in 2027.

The EC5 is based on technology transferred from the commercial vehicle application and is designed to ensure the highest levels of safety and integrity for the entire machine system. The software CAN interface to the OEM remains unchanged compared to previous models. Its hardware will be plug and play, meaning the same connectors, form and fit.

Also on hand at Bauma was the ZF ProAI, a flexible and scalable high-performance computer for the automotive industry that ZF is now offering to the off-highway market. The ProAI is intended to be the central platform to integrate all assistance and automation functions. According to the company, its highly integrated, robust and reliable hardware design provides a future-proof level of performance for today’s and upcoming automation functions.

The ZF ProAI is now available for the off-highway market. (Photo: Becky Schultz)

ProAI is powered by NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin SoC (System-on-a-Chip) and supports a wide range of perception sensors by offering 12 video inputs and eight automotive Ethernet connectors. The computing power of the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin SoC and the NVIDIA automotive-grade DriveOS are fully capable of processing and fusing sensor data.

The fully industrialized system is ready for off-highway industrial machinery and different levels of automation. It is designed to meet the highest requirements for functional safety and cybersecurity.