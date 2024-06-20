Class 8 truck production surges forward

While trailer and Class 4-7 forecasts remained largely unchanged in April, Class 8 production continues to surge forward, according to the latest release of the North American Commercial Vehicle OUTLOOK from ACT Research.

Production of Class 8 vehicles came in above expectations in April, said ACT Research’s latest report. (Photo: KHL Staff)

The N.A. CV OUTLOOK reports on the trucking industry forecast, providing a status of commercial vehicle demand, tactical and strategic market analysis and forecasts ranging out five years.

According to Kenny Vieth, ACT’s president and senior analyst, “Not only did April build not slow in the face of tough freight fundamentals, falling backlogs and near-record inventories, production of Class 8 vehicles came in well ahead of expectations. Still strong production and an upwards adjustment to our inventory-carrying assumptions boosts 2024 output while reducing 2025.”

Vieth went on to describe the uptick in 2024 expectations into working conditions as “a coin toss,” noting that while the outlook may miss the timing, “shallower sooner or deeper late appear to be the options.”

Though the N.A. CV OUTLOOK indicates there are still pockets of strength in the Class 8 market, it noted:

for-hire carrier profits are at levels not seen since 2010;

deep into the bottom of the cycle, there has been no capacity rationalization to date, only additions;

capacity expansion has left freight rates at recessionary levels, continuing to prolong the downturn;

while still expanding, the pace of the economy’s recovery is running at about half the 4+% GDP rate of the second half 2023.

“Class 8 overcapacity persisting longer in 2024 and weighing more heavily on carrier profitability is not just a risk to Class 8, but also to the trailer forecast,” said Vieth. “If current market demand reflects EPA’27 prebuying, that prebuying comes at the expense of better freight rates sooner.

“While over-the-road carriers are under considerable pressure, we would be remiss not to note that vocational truck markets are in better shape than tractor markets, though even here, inventories are getting extended.”