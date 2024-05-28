CMB.TECH, Damen collaborate on hydrogen tugs

The hydrogen dual-fuel ASD Tugs 2812 FF-H2 will incorporate four high-speed hydrogen dual-fuel engines. (Photo: Damen Shipyards)

CMB.TECH and Damen Shipyards Group have announced a collaboration on hydrogen-powered ASD Tugs. Built by Damen, the vessels will use CMB.TECH’s dual-fuel hydrogen technology to significantly reduce emissions.

The collaboration for the first four vessels was signed on May 23 at Albwardy Damen in Sharjah. The signing took place during the 27th International Tug & Salvage (ITS) Convention in Dubai.

Earlier that day, classification society Lloyd’s Register presented CMB.TECH and Damen with an approval in principle (AiP) for the hydrogen solution that will be installed in the tugs.

In issuing the AiP, Lloyd’s Register Chief Commercial Officer, Andy McKeran stated: “The AiP for CMB.TECH’s hydrogen dual fuel technology represents a cost-effective decarbonization solution for tugs and will provide Damen’s new ASD tugs with dual-fuel hydrogen propulsion to greatly reduce the vessels’ emissions profile. Lloyd’s Register congratulates Damen and CMB.TECH for the successful realization of this innovative design and will continue to provide classification and advisory services that help to drive forward the maritime energy transition.”

The hydrogen dual-fuel ASD Tugs 2812 FF-H2, with 80-tonnes bollard pull, will incorporate four high-speed hydrogen dual-fuel engines, designed to minimize NOx and CO2 emissions. Modular storage systems for compressed hydrogen will consist of up to 16 hydrogen bottles, storing a total of 736 kg of pressurized hydrogen at 350 bar.

The vessels meet IMO Tier III and EU Stage V standards.

While the tugs will primarily run on hydrogen, they are also equipped to switch to traditional fuel if hydrogen isn’t available and can operate on 100% traditional fuel if needed. They feature a total of 160m3 fuel holds.

“This contract marks another very important step in the development of our hydrogen-powered vessel portfolio,” said Alexander Saverys, CEO, CMB.TECH. “Tugboats are ideal assets to start the decarbonisation of port operations. With our hydrogen tugs, every port in the world will now be able to lower its carbon emissions and create demand for green hydrogen production.”

Damen and CMB.TECH have previously cooperated on the development of the “Elevation Series”, a series of Commissioning Service Operations Vessels (CSOV) powered by hydrogen dual-fuel generator sets. Damen is building the vessels for CMB.TECH’s subsidiary Windcat.

“We are delighted to once again be working with CMB.TECH,” said Vincent Maes, Damen Area Sales Manager Benelux. “Our two family-owned companies share the same long-term view and commitment to the maritime energy transition. We’re looking forward to continuing our collaboration and developing the next steps to make our ports – and our world – a greener place.”