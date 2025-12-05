Damen, Windcat to develop offshore support vessels

On November 25th, at the Offshore Energy Conference in Amsterdam, specialist crew transfer service provider Windcat signed a contract with Damen Shipyards Group for a new Multi-Purpose Accommodation Support Vessel (MP-ASV), with the option of five additional vessels of this type. The vessels will be equipped to comfortably accommodate up to 190 persons on board for at least 28 days.

The MP-ASV will incorporate a 3,981-kWh battery pack and a dual-fuel hydrogen engine. (Source: Damen Shipyards)

The order follows the collaboration between the two companies during development of the Elevation Series Commissioning Services Operations Vessels (CSOVs). Though based on the CSOV design, and in many cases using the support of the same suppliers, the MP-ASVs – dubbed the Innovation Series – will be larger at 102m x 20m, offering increased deck space of 750m2, subsea crane capacity of 150 tonnes and the ability to launch and recover ROVs.

A large 3,981-kWh battery pack on a DC grid will enable peak shaving, allowing the variable-speed main engines to operate at their most efficient working point (i.e., during DP operations), reducing fuel consumption. Like the CSOVs, a key feature will be the dual-fuel hydrogen engine, which will make it possible to run the auxiliary gen-set on hydrogen.

The vessels will be equipped with the DP2+ dynamic positioning system. In addition to the azimuth thrusters, a tunnel thruster fore and aft will be installed, so that the vessels can continue to operate on DP2+ in the event of a thruster failure, an important feature when operating in remote offshore locations.

According to Willem van der Wel, managing director at Windcat, the MP-ASV introduces a new vessel to its fleet and to the market by combining the benefits of a large deck and crane of an MPSV with the comfortable offshore accommodation of an ASV. “By building this new type of vessel, with an emphasis on comfort, performance and decarbonization, we are ensuring that we can continue to safely and effectively support tomorrow’s offshore projects around the world,” he added.

“Together with clients who share our values and ambitions, we seek to innovate next generation solutions, setting new standards in safety, efficiency and sustainability,” said Damen Sales Manager Joost van der Weiden.” This has proven very successful with the first six vessels of the Elevation Series. We are delighted to have received this latest order which represents a further step forward.”

Damen plans to commence construction of the first MP-ASV in February 2026, with delivery expected in 2028. The MP-ASVs will be built at the Ha Long Shipyard in Vietnam.