ENC and InductEV in partnership to expand wirelessly charged BE bus availability

Art Aiello Editor, Power Briefing

19 March 2025

California-based bus manufacturer ENC said it has partnered with wireless EV charging company InductEV to give transit operators a broader selection of electric bus options, including high-power wireless charging, aimed at eliminating range limitations and providing more favorable economics than wired or pantograph systems.

ENC's all-electric Axess EVO-BE bus. ENC’s all-electric Axess EVO-BE bus. (Image: ENC)

ENC said that as part of the collaboration, it will begin offering wireless inductive charging on its battery-electric (BE) buses using InductEV’s high-power hardware, specifically the Axess EVO-BE, which integrates into diverse transit networks.

“InductEV’s system creates stability, flexibility and ease of use,” said Dan Trujillo, ENC’s vice president of sales. “Their proven deployments in transit fleets, with over 3 million miles driven and over 3 GWh of power delivered wirelessly, make them a reliable provider for our new product line.”

InductEV's wireless charging system in operation in Indianapolis, Ind. InductEV’s wireless charging system in operation in Indianapolis, Ind. (Photo: ENC/InductEV)

InductEV’s wireless charging eliminates electro-mechanical connections, enhancing safety, reducing maintenance and maximizing vehicle uptime, ENC said. The system operates via in-ground inductive charging pads that instantly activate when aligned with an under-the-vehicle pad, delivering up to 450 kW of wireless power.

Designed for interoperability across all vehicle classes, the InductEV system allows for opportunity charging throughout the day, ENC said. It also makes one-to-one replacement of diesel buses possible, which is practically impossible with wired charging solutions, the company added. Wirelessly charged bus fleets are also less expensive than those using traditional wired and pantograph charging systems.

North America Business & Finance Industry News Engines, Hydraulics & Powertrains Power Technology Buses Electrification Power System Sustainability Partnerships & joint ventures Industry trends Transportation Charging systems
