Ford developing cheapest EV motor in the world

Ford Universal Vehicle logo based on design from more than 100 years ago (Photo: Ford Motor Co)

Ford is planning to develop the cheapest electric vehicle motors in the world for its next-generation pickup.

In an interview with MotorTrend magazine, Bob Field, head of EVs at Ford, said that the new Ford motors will cost less than any motor his team could find. This includes sourcing in China, which benefits from economies of scale, cheaper labor and highly-automated manufacturing.

The new motor would be key to achieving the $30,000 starting price for the new midsize pickup, known now as Universal EV, which is scheduled to go on sale in 2027.

According to Field, the secret to developing the cheapest electric motor is not new materials or technologies, but hiring the most talented engineers Ford could find.

Field told MotorTrend that the new motor is being developed by a team at Ford’s site in Long Beach, California. This helps separate the team from company red tape and free them up to take any route needed to achieve the end goal.

Automakers have generally cut costs on mature technologies by negotiating lower prices from suppliers. The EV motor market, though, has not yet fully matured, meaning that it is up to the development team to carve out an advantage over the competition.

The Universal EV will benefit from ‘a major rethink’ to cut thousands of dollars from the per-unit cost. For example, there will be 25% fewer fasteners than a typical vehicle, while the wiring harness will be 4,000 feet (1,200 meters) shorter and 22 lb (10 kg) lighter than that used in the Mustang Mach-E.

Further, the new truck will see multiple structural parts combined into larger aluminum unicastings, while the top of the battery pack will serve as the cabin floor.

Such changes will support a 15% increase in production speed over the Ford Escape now assembled at the Louisville, Kentucky plant, where the Universal EV is set to enter production. That production increase will not be achieved through automation, but elimination of up to 40% of the individual tasks carried out across the assembly process.