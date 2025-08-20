Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Justice Department files complaints against CARB

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

20 August 2025

Truck with exhaust emissions (Photo: AdobeStock)

The Justice Department has filed two complaints in US federal court against the California Air Resources Board (CARB) with regard to continued enforcement of now preempted emissions standards through its ‘Clean Truck Partnership’ with heavy-duty truck and engine manufacturers.

The filing comes after four truck OEMs, Daimler Trucks, Volvo, Paccar and International Motors (formerly Navistar) sued California to block the state from enforcing emissions standards which were declared void in June this year.

The CARB regulations were intended to enforce the use of emissions-free vehicles in California. The Clean Air Act preempts state regulation of vehicle emissions unless the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) granted California a waiver.

Truck makers said they had been ‘caught in the crossfire’ after the Trump administration reversed waivers issued during the Biden administration that allowed California to set its own emissions standards.

According to the Justice Department’s material relating to the complaint, CARB had planned to circumvent the end of the waiver by continuing to enforce strict emissions standards through the Clean Truck Partnership.

“Agreement, contract, partnership, mandate — whatever California wants to call it, this unlawful action attempts to undermine federal law,” said acting Assistant Attorney General Adam Gustafson of ENRD.

“President Donald Trump and Congress have invalidated the Clean Air Act waivers that were the basis for California’s actions. CARB must respect the democratic process and stop enforcing unlawful standards.”

ENRD Has also moved to dismiss two cases in the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit where industry groups had challenged the EPA’s waivers for passenger cars.

California Air Resources Board (CARB) Justice Department Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) emissions standards Clean Truck Partnership waivers Justice Department filing complaints OEMs suing California Adam Gustafson Donald Trump Trucks Passenger cars California US
Power Progress Networking Forum

The Tariff Report Everyone Will Want...
Early Access For Attendees.

All Power Progress Networking Forum attendees will recieve early access to the updated digital report by Off-Highway Research, 'The Imapct of U.S. Tarriffs on the Construction Equipment Industry'.

Register your interest
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
New Holland D-Series mini excavators built in-house
E42D and E50D mark the debut of a fully in-house engineered D-Series line
Caterpillar recognizes top-performing suppliers
Recognized in Supplier Excellence, Aftermarket Excellence and Supplier of the Year categories
Ag automation solutions on display at FIRA USA
Annual event returns to California in October
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA