MTA truck antennas on display at IAA Transportation

Electrical and Electronic component supplier MTA is presenting for the first time at IAA Transportation in Hanover, Germany, Sept. 17-22. Its stand will feature a new range of communication wireless technologies for the truck industry, covering OEM and aftermarket applications.

The current range of antennas allows for the integration of communication technologies aboard trucks. (Photo: MTA)

MTA’s connectivity solutions offering derives from the acquisition earlier this year of a business unit of Calearo Antenne S.p.A., a company offering nearly 70 years of experience in the development and production of reception systems such as antennas, amplifiers and cables.

“With this new range of antennas and other electric components for connectivity, MTA reinforces its commitment to the development of new technologies that allow the company to increasingly present itself as a ‘one stop shop’ for the development and production of components that are part of the electric/electronic architecture of the vehicle,” said Antonio Falchetti, executive director of MTA.

The current range of antennas allows for the integration of communication technologies covering entertainment, safety and interconnection needs aboard the trucks. They enable creation of a reception system designed to optimize the signal inside the vehicle.

Functionalities include 5G mobile, V2X ((Vehicle-to-X) connectivity, GNNS (Global Navigation Satellite Systems), Wi-Fi up to 6 GHz and Bluetooth, alongside analogue, digital and satellite radio services reception. These functionalities are provided by a multifunctional rooftop antenna that can be integrated into the looks of the vehicle or positioned to be completely hidden in windscreen, bumper, rearview mirrors.

The antennas are developed in a modern laboratory in Isola Vicentina (Vicenza), a flagship facility for the company. Production takes place in the MTA Isola Vicentina and MTA Mexico plants, offering support to customers in both the European and NAFTA markets.