Parker enhances hydraulic measurements

Motion and control technologies provider Parker has launched the SensoControl Converter Box, an addition to its Service Master Connect platform specifically designed to enhance hydraulic measurements.

Parker’s SensoControl Converter Box is available in three versions. (Photo: Parker)

The Converter Box is suited for monitoring complex hydraulic systems and applications that utilize different sensor technologies. It enables an enhanced ability to manage and interpret data from a variety of hydraulic sources when used with Service Master Connect, a measuring device that enables users to monitor and analyze hydraulic system performance in real time.

The Converter Box is designed to streamline the integration of various hydraulic sensor technologies. Its intuitive menu allows users to configure all input signals quickly, reducing setup time and enhancing operational efficiency. Input settings are saved between the Converter Box and Service Master Connect.

The Converter Box connects to Service Master Connect via Plug & Play to the CAN input, allowing users to increase the number of external sensors with current/voltage output as well as digital inputs. Service Master Connect can handle up to four Converter Boxes simultaneously, enabling the connection of up to 20 external current/voltage sensors or the ability to switch up to 34 digital IN/OUT inputs.

The SensoControl Converter Box is available in three versions, each tailored to different signal types. The first version includes AUX-I for 4x external sensors with a scalable output signal between -20mA and +20mA; the second version includes AUX-U for 4x external sensors with a scalable output signal between -30V and +30V; and the third version includes AUX-DI for 8x digital IN channels to control switching states at 3.3V.