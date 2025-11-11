Parker highlights integrated engineering for smart ag

At Agritechnica 2025, Nov. 9-15 in Hanover, Germany, Parker Hannifin is showing how integrated engineering can drive smarter, more sustainable farming. The company said its latest system solutions bring together electrification, digital control, hydraulics and filtration to simplify machine design, cut emissions and deliver reliable, cost-efficient performance.

Parker’s VA130 mobile directional control valve. (Photo: Parker Hannifin)

A highlight of the showcase is the debut of the VA130 mobile directional control valve, a compact and configurable solution supporting hydraulic, electrohydraulic and optional manual actuation. With its load-sensing design and manifold integration, it is engineered to deliver enhanced energy efficiency, modularity and control for agricultural machinery.

Visitors to the booth can also explore the Clean Tech Wall, a large-scale display showing how Parker’s products work together as complete system solutions. By mapping components into a single system schematic, the wall illustrates the company’s integrated approach to delivering solutions in agricultural machinery.

The company also presents its Steer-by-Wire system with the Mini-Tactile Feedback Device (Mini-TFD), an advanced operator interface that improves responsiveness and safety to advance automated and electrified agriculture.

In addition, Parker is showing its hydraulics suite, including the new F10-008 motor offering enhanced efficiency and speed capability for optimal seeding performance throughout seeder lifetime. It is now offered with a bolt-on fan control manifold for precise seeding control and as a compact plug-and-play solution. Also on displays is the TE Series Small Frame Torqmotor, a light-duty motor for compact equipment.