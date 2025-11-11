Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

Parker highlights integrated engineering for smart ag

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

11 November 2025

At Agritechnica 2025, Nov. 9-15 in Hanover, Germany, Parker Hannifin is showing how integrated engineering can drive smarter, more sustainable farming. The company said its latest system solutions bring together electrification, digital control, hydraulics and filtration to simplify machine design, cut emissions and deliver reliable, cost-efficient performance.

Parker’s VA130 mobile directional control valve. (Photo: Parker Hannifin)

A highlight of the showcase is the debut of the VA130 mobile directional control valve, a compact and configurable solution supporting hydraulic, electrohydraulic and optional manual actuation. With its load-sensing design and manifold integration, it is engineered to deliver enhanced energy efficiency, modularity and control for agricultural machinery.

Visitors to the booth can also explore the Clean Tech Wall, a large-scale display showing how Parker’s products work together as complete system solutions. By mapping components into a single system schematic, the wall illustrates the company’s integrated approach to delivering solutions in agricultural machinery.

The company also presents its Steer-by-Wire system with the Mini-Tactile Feedback Device (Mini-TFD), an advanced operator interface that improves responsiveness and safety to advance automated and electrified agriculture.

In addition, Parker is showing its hydraulics suite, including the new F10-008 motor offering enhanced efficiency and speed capability for optimal seeding performance throughout seeder lifetime. It is now offered with a bolt-on fan control manifold for precise seeding control and as a compact plug-and-play solution. Also on displays is the TE Series Small Frame Torqmotor, a light-duty motor for compact equipment.

Parker Hannifin integrated engineering smarter, more sustainable farming agricultural machinery Agritechnica 2025 VA130 mobile directional control valve Steer-by-Wire system Hanover Germany
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
New hydrostatic propel system from Danfoss
Solution shown at Agritechnica offers traction and control, reduced development time.
Zero-emission technologies part of John Deere stand
Company shows latest developments in alternative drive technologies at Agritechnica.
Bonfiglioli shows electrification solutions at Agritechnica
Company offers components for wheeled, tracked robots used in agriculture, forestry
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA

US Steel Tariffs Raise Equipment Costs

NEW ANALYSIS & FREE WHITEPAPER

Expanded US tariffs on steel and aluminium are pushing up construction equipment prices. Read the analysis and download the whitepaper for data and forecasts.

Read & Download