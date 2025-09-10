Pickering’s Graham Conway to keynote at industry forum

According to Dr. Graham Conway, director – Consulting & Advocacy, at Pickering Energy Partners, over the next few years, energy and technology will be “in the driver’s seat” as surging demand from AI, data centers and advanced manufacturing collide with a grid constrained by interconnection queues, rising capital costs and shifting rules.

Dr. Graham Conway, director – Consulting & Advocacy, Pickering Energy Partners

At the same time, transportation policy is in flux, with credits, domestic-content thresholds and emissions standards being rewritten or litigated, creating uncertainty for OEMs and suppliers, he noted.

In his morning keynote at the Power Progress Networking Forum, taking place Oct. 6th in Louisville, Ky., Conway will examine these factors as well as how the oil and gas industry is interpreting these shifts; how market dynamics, regulatory signals and capital flows are shaping its outlook for the coming years; and what all that means for transportation and related industry sectors.

Conway joined Pickering Energy Partners in March of this year following 10 years leading the low-carbon technology engineering group at Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) in San Antonio, TX. Before SwRI, he worked in Jaguar Land Rover’s advanced combustion group and served as lead concept engineer for Shanghai Automotive Industrial Corporation (SAIC) in the UK.

Conway’s keynote will serve to kick off the Power Progress Networking Forum, a first-of-its-kind event designed to bring buyers and sellers in the engine and powertrain industry together. He will be joined later that day by Chris Sleight, managing director of Off-Highway Research (OHR), who’s afternoon keynote will discuss the current state of the off-highway industry based on OHR’s exclusive industry research.

The Power Progress Networking Forum connects attendees (delegates) who are actively seeking new partners, products and solutions with companies who could fulfill their needs. Delegates are matched with suppliers for a series of face-to-face meetings based on mutual interest. Prescheduled, structured, one-on-one meetings will foster targeted, high-value connections within a focused industry setting.

Supplier participants* currently include:

Cleanfix

Cummins Power Systems

Green Cubes Technology

HED

K5 Power

Kirloskar Americas

Knibb, Gormezano & Partners (KGP) Powertrain and Energy Intelligence

Off-Highway Research

Origin Engines

Rehlko

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions

Waupaca Foundry

Ymer Technology

Zenith Power Products

The forum is part of the 90th anniversary celebration of Power Progress (formerly Diesel Progress) and is hosted by the team at Power Progress, Power Progress International and KHL Group. It will take place at the historic Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville, the day prior to the opening of Utility Expo.

Registration is free for delegates and includes access to targeted presentations, networking events and refreshments and the exclusive 90th Anniversary Celebration where we toast the past, present and future of Power Progress.

Learn more about the Power Progress Networking Forum at KHLForums.com/PowerProgressForum.

*Additional suppliers to be announced leading up to the event.