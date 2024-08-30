Power Briefing recap: week of Aug. 26
30 August 2024
The summer holidays are soon behind us. As we prepare for the coming autumn season, here’s what you might have missed in Power Briefing:
- Brian Wilson, general manager of the eMobility business for Accelera by Cummins, said several recent developments, including a joint venture with Paccar and Daimler and a $75 million U.S. DOE grant, will drive future investments in battery electric (BE) equipment and vehicles.
- UK-based construction contractor Balfour Beatty is taking a hybrid approach to decarbonization by retrofitting heavy vehicles with systems that can run on either diesel or hydrogen fuel. The company said it’s proving ideal for equipment with extended running times.
- The legal wrangling over the FTC’s recent ban on noncompete agreements hit a milestone last week when a federal court in Texas blocked the ban nationwide. While the FTC is considering an appeal, some say it might not be well received by the appellate court.
- Stihl is working to foster the workforce of the future is via its annual Manufacturing Technology Summer Camps. This year marked the 10th anniversary of the camps, with high school students learning about manufacturing technology.
In other news, recent organizational shifts within the Caterpillar executive team have resulted in Rob L. Hoenes replacing Rod Shurman as the Day 2 keynote speaker at the Power Progress Summit.
