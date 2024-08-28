WinGD gets hundredth order for VCR technology for dual-fuel X-DF engines

Swiss marine power company WinGD said it has received its hundredth order for Variable Compression Ratio (VCR) technology, which the company said further optimizes combustion for X-DF dual-fuel engines depending on the fuel used and engine load. WinGD launched the solution in June 2023.

WinGD has received its hundredth order for Variable Compression Ratio (VCR) technology. (Image: WinGD)

The milestone order came via a series of four liquified natural gas (LNG) carriers to be built for a Middle Eastern shipowner at a Korean shipyard, WinGD said. This joins several other orders for the LNG carrier segment over the past year, with further orders coming from the pure car and truck carrier, bulk carrier and container ship segments. Overall, WinGD said nearly 10 owners have selected the new technology as an option with their X-DF engines.

VCR technology enables the engine’s compression ratio to be dynamically adjusted for the fuel type being used, engine load and combustion behavior, WinGD said. This means higher compression ratios can be used when running on diesel, improving efficiency, while compression can also be tweaked during LNG use to optimize efficiency and reduce emissions. According to WinGD, the solution represents the first application of dynamic compression ratio adjustment in a marine engine.

Volkmar Galke, director of sales for WinGD, said 100 orders for VCR technology in its first year “indicates the strong market interest in technologies that can both reduce the environmental impact of gas-fueled engines and eliminate any compromise in diesel performance.”

VCR is the second X-DF2.0 technology introduced by WinGD as an enhancement to its X-DF dual-fuel engine platform. The first addition, Intelligent Control by Exhaust Recycling (iCER), has been deployed on most orders for LNG carriers over the past two years, the company said.

In recent tests, WinGD has established that X-DF engines with iCER and VCR achieve lower fuel consumption and emissions than other low-pressure engine technologies. Compared on a system-level, including main and auxiliary engines as well as fuel supply, the company said vessels can achieve a similar fuel consumption and emissions profile as those powered by high-pressure, diesel cycle two-stroke engines, while maintaining a capex advantage due to the low cost of the auxiliary system required.