Power Briefing recap: week of June 24
26 June 2024
As we officially put the first half of 2024 behind us, here’s what you might have missed from this week in Power Briefing:
- China’s construction equipment market is in a slump. But one bright spot might be electric equipment, of which most of the manufacturers are in China. Some machines are even achieving cost parity in China with diesel equipment.
- A few weeks ago, Power Progress, reported on the findings of the Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA) regarding hydrogen fueling challenges in extremely cold weather. This week saw AMTA report on the challenges bitterly cold temperatures present for the operation of heavy-duty commercial trucks.
- In other hydrogen topics, fuel cell electric material handling equipment is growing in popularity. Hyster Company offered its thoughts on the value of hydrogen fuel cells compared to battery electric (BE) solutions.
- The discussion continues about how to make diesel engines cleaner in the future. John Deere and Perkins both weighed in with their thoughts on diesel engine innovation.
In other news, Volvo Trucks said its battery electric truck fleet has covered nearly 50 million miles, Rolls-Royce unveiled concepts for military vehicle propulsion and judges for the 2024 Power Progress Summit Awards were announced.
STAY CONNECTED
Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.
POWER SOURCING GUIDE
The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years
The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.
Visit Now