Power Briefing recap: week of Sept. 30
04 October 2024
Welcome to October. As interest in autumn colors grows, so does interest in the topics this week in Power Briefing:
- About a year ago, Cummins announced its collaboration with the Eclipse Foundation and others on a new Open Telematics framework for commercial vehicles. Last week, Cummins said the Open Telematics collaboration has resulted in the launch of the Eclipse CANought project.
- Kohler Energy recently announced its rebranding as Rehlko. At an event to launch the new brand, Francis Perrin, chief brand and sustainability officer for Rehlko, said it was a strategic choice aimed at separating Kohler’s plumbing brand from the energy solutions brand.
- The Canadian Urban Transit Research & Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC) recently announced that Mississauga, Ontario, is planning on implementing 10 fuel cell electric buses by the end of next year. The organization said Canadian transit agencies are committed to using hydrogen to reduce emissions.
- Another UK construction firm, Bowmer & Kirkland, is using battery energy storage systems (BESS) to power a construction site. The project in Manchester, England, is using the Enertainer by Ampd Energy to power the site and equipment, including tower cranes.
This week was also big, as the Power Progress Summit was held in Chicago. Winners of the Power Progress Summit Awards were also announced.
