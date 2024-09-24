Stäubli introduces quick-charging connector system for electric mining trucks

The Stäubli liquid-cooled QCC-5000 provides hands-free charging with up to 7.5 MW of charging power for electric mining trucks. (Image: Stäubli)

Swiss mechatronics solutions provider Stäubli said it is unveiling at MINExpo a quick-charging connector (QCC) system that will enable faster, safer charging of heavy-duty electric mining trucks.

The liquid-cooled QCC-5000 fast-charging connector system has been developed specifically for the mining industry, Stäubli said, to electrify fleets and accelerate the transition to zero-emission mining operations. The system allows vehicles to mate with a charger automatically, without the driver leaving the cab, which enables fast connection times while avoiding the chance of the operator coming into contact with high current.

The automated connector on the QCC-5000 is IP55 qualified, with ingress protection from water and dust. The system only reveals the charging contacts at the end of the connection process when the pin and socket are fully connected, Stäubli said, unlike current manual systems with unprotected contacts that are more prone to failure and expose workers to higher risks.

“Any charging solution capable of supporting the mining industry must withstand harsh and rugged mining environments,” said Alain Schierenbeck, business development manager for Charging Solutions at Stäubli. “To guarantee uninterrupted charging cycles, the seals and touch protection must keep the contacts clean from water and dust. The reliability and high number of mating cycles of our robust charging connectors guarantee a long service life even in the harshest environments. This ensures virtually no maintenance, and will significantly reduce costs for our customers across the complete product lifecycle”

To manage heat, Stäubli said it cools the QCC-5000 cables and charging pin, verifying performance in extensive test sessions. The company said it has achieved 7.5 MW charging with up to 4,250 A of continuous current and 5,000 A peak at 1,500 V dc.

Stäubli said the QCC-5000 also aligns with the SAE J3105/3 electric vehicle charging standard, which encompasses the design of charging pins and sockets and allows various suppliers to provide compatible solutions.

Depending on the application, vehicle type and general customer needs, the QCC-5000 system offers a variety of integration possibilities. These include integration with a standard Stäubli guiding system, mounted to a robot arm or even fully customized solutions, Stäubli said. The system is also fully mating compatible with the already existing QCC-1500, allowing it to use the same interface for multiple charging power levels.