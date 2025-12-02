Responsive Image Banner

ZF Aftermarket names head of CV Aftermarket, North America

KHL Staff

02 December 2025

Ricardo Santarosa, head of Commercial Vehicle (CV) Aftermarket, North America, ZF Aftermarket. Ricardo Santarosa. (Photo: ZF Aftermarket)

ZF Aftermarket, which offers a combination of OE parts, a robust distribution network, digital tools, technical training and service support, has named Ricardo Santarosa as head of Commercial Vehicle (CV) Aftermarket, North America.

Santarosa brings nearly 20 years of experience in the automotive and commercial vehicle industry. He was most recently key account manager for ZF’s commercial vehicle business in the Americas, where he led OEM accounts and cross-regional strategies, spearheading new product launches and building customer satisfaction across commercial vehicle portfolios. He previously held roles in application engineering, project management and sales.

As leader of the CV aftermarket business line, Santarosa will oversee the end-to-end regional business line strategy, ensuring full lifecycle support through the company’s CV product portfolio and service network. He will continue to be based in Auburn Hills, Mich., USA.

