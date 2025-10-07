Read this article in Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español
ZF, Mann & Hummel show AeroSolfd brake dust capture solution
07 October 2025
Filtration specialist Mann & Hummel has been working on particle capture systems for vehicle braking since 2018.
Deployment of such systems could be necessary to achieve compliance with new Euro 7 emissions standards. Currently, light-duty vehicles are limited to 7 mg/km of PM10 particles (with a diameter of 10 micrometers or less); battery-electric vehicles, which often combine regenerative motor braking with actual disc/pad braking, have a maximum of 3 mg/km.
While a legal limit for PM10 particles produced by heavy-duty vehicles is not expected until early 2030, it is possible that – barring development of new brake pad materials – filtration systems for braking systems will not only be needed, but will become a requirement to achieve compliance.
With this in mind, ZF and Mann & Hummel have presented the latest iteration of a solution intended to capture brake dust particulates at Busworld 2025 in Brussels, Belgium.
This latest solution was produced as part of AeroSolfd, a project supported by the European Commission and a consortium of eight European nations.
Coordinated by Mann & Hummel, the goal is to develop a retrofit device to capture brake dust particles, with the German company carrying out engineering, simulation and production process research.
The Maxx low-emission air disc brake is intended as an upgrade needed to achieve cleaner urban mobility. Combining a passive filtration system and a coated rotor, the unit can capture the fine dust particles emitted under braking.
Designed to be a retrofit solution, ZF and Mann & Hummel put forward that the solution can be easily added to existing vehicle platforms, which will help OEMs to comply with current and future emissions regulations.
