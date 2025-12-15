2026 N.A. commercial vehicle outlook remains weak

Kenny Vieth, president and chief analyst at ACT Research.

New tractor demand remains subdued, as uneven growth in key freight generating sectors, growth-sapping economic policy and lingering overcapacity have slowed the path out of the long and ongoing for-hire recession, as published in the latest release of ACT Research’s North American Commercial Vehicle OUTLOOK*.

“Recent clarity regarding EPA’27 is welcomed, but as we have reiterated, truckers buy trucks when they make money,” stated Ken Vieth, ACT’s president and senior analyst. “At current low levels of carrier profitability and returns on investment, barring an unforeseen shift in economic fortunes, a tractor prebuy is highly unlikely but could spur some marginal activity later in 2026, as supply-demand conditions for carriers improve.”

The trucking industry is also contending with the recently enacted §232 tariffs, which placed a 25% levy on the value of foreign content in imported medium- and heavy-duty trucks and buses, Vieth noted. “With the for-hire market entering a third consecutive year of generationally low profitability, and freight rates generally moving sideways, tariff-driven equipment cost increases will help to constrain already weak new U.S. vehicle demand.”

He added: “Vocational, like the tractor market, continues to be hampered in the short- to medium-term by policy fluctuations related to tariffs, federal funds and emissions regulations. However, secular trends regarding utilities, roads and data centers remain positive for construction-related vocational equipment in the long run.”

The list of 2026 demand headwinds is long:

Freight rates and for-hire carrier profits remain mired at recessionary levels.

A freight air-pocket happening now follows an extended tariff-avoiding freight pull-forward.

Corrosive tariff-driven goods inflation will weigh on freight volumes.

A pullback by private fleets after significant fleet expansion in 2023-2024.

Macro-level uncertainty around US economic policy.

Tariffs boosting new vehicle prices on top of recession-level market conditions are just one more obstacle in an already obstacle-strewn 2026 demand outlook.

* The N.A. CV OUTLOOK reports on the trucking industry forecast, providing a status of commercial vehicle demand, tactical and strategic market analysis and forecasts ranging out five years.