Canadian Coastguard orders MAN ES propulsion packages

MAN Energy Solutions (MAN ES) will deliver the propulsion systems for two Arctic Offshore Patrol Ships (AOPS) for the Canadian Coastguard as part of a consortium with GE Power Conversion. The order is part of the Canadian government’s National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS).

The two Canadian Coastguard AOPS will each feature 4 × MAN 32/44CR engines. (Photo: MAN Energy Solutions)

MAN ES will deliver the engines, shafts and propellers for the vessels’ integrated diesel-electric propulsion systems, as well as complete Integrated Logistics Services (ILS) documentation. It is also providing decarbonization via a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system with each engine.

The vessels will each include four MAN 6L32/44CR engines, with each engine delivering 3,600 KW and utilizing advanced common rail electronic fuel injection, high-efficiency turbochargers, electronic hardware and variable valve timing. The common rail injection system has been designed to enable the engine to withstand prolonged low-load operation and/or quick load pickup, as required during AOPS tasks such as ice ramming. In combination with the SCR system, it also optimizes fuel consumption and emissions, resulting in IMO Tier III compliance without sacrificing engine efficiency, MAN ES stated.

In addition, the vessels will incorporate two MAN Alpha-branded five-bladed, bolted propellers that meet PC5 rules and can be exchanged underwater. According to MAN ES, the propellers are suited for higher cavitation inception speeds, possible shock impacts and mission-critical conditions requiring additional redundancy, silent operation with minimal hydro-acoustic signatures and suppressed underwater-radiated noise.

“The MAN 32/44CR engine is optimal for providing the kind of power and reliability required by the extreme conditions that each Arctic/Offshore Patrol Ship must endure, while its Tier III compliancy is also critical in such a sensitive operating environment,” said Daniel Eberhardt, sales manager Navy, Four-Stroke Marine, MAN Energy Solutions. “This new order fits well with our company’s desire to supply complete propulsion packs.”

Irving Shipbuilding will construct the new vessels in Halifax, Canada. The local MAN Canada PrimeServ organizations in Halifax and Vancouver will provide service support to the Canadian Coast guard to operate the vessels throughout their operational life.