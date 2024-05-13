Cummins, Isuzu launch 6.7L truck engine

Cummins Inc. and Japan-based truck manufacturer Isuzu Motors Limited are launching a 6.7L engine jointly developed by the two companies and designed for use in Isuzu’s new medium-duty truck lineup. The companies unveiled the Isuzu DB6A six-cylinder turbo-diesel engine - derived from the Cummins B6.7 engine of the same capacity - in a ceremony at Isuzu’s Tochigi Plant in January.

The newly developed engine is the result of the Isuzu Cummins Powertrain Partnership, signed by the two companies in May 2019, to collaborate globally in the medium-duty diesel powertrain segment. In 2022, the companies announced that the Cummins B6.7 would be integrated by Isuzu North America Corporation Commercial into its FTR and FVR trucks for customers in the United States and Canada.

Now, the newly developed DB6A will be the first engine to be incorporated into the Forward medium-duty truck. It will be assembled at Isuzu’s engine plant in Tochigi Prefecture, Japan, and will initially be used to power on-highway truck applications built for the Japanese market. The engine will be available for the Asia Pacific markets and other global markets later this year.

In commenting on the launch, Cummins Chair and CEO Jennifer Rumsey stated: “Today marks an important milestone for both Cummins and Isuzu, as Cummins enters the Japanese on-highway market for the first time in our 105-year history. I’m proud of the strong partnership our two companies have built, and I’m excited to leverage our collective strength and scale to expand our impact and continue meeting the evolving needs of our customers.”

Masanori Katayama, chairman and Representative Director, Isuzu Motors Limited, cited the need to invest in both internal combustion engine and electrification to achieve carbon neutrality.

“I am convinced that Cummins is the best partner in such a challenging time,” he said. “Isuzu and Cummins leadership have established strong mutual trust and respect of each other since the first day of our partnership. I am confident that our strategic partnership will continue and expand over future generations of respective leadership.”