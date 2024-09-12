Eaton expands commercial vehicle transmission portfolio

Eaton will display a number of transmissions for traditional and electrified commercial vehicles at IAA Transportation, September 17–22, in Hanover, Germany.

Introduced earlier this year to the Brazilian market, the new Advantor series of automated manual transmissions (AMTs) are designed for commercial vehicles with internal combustion engines (ICEs). Advantor AMTs leverage Eaton’s long history of innovation and reliability in automated transmission technology.

The Eaton Advantor automated manual transmission (AMT) is designed for commercial vehicles with internal combustion engines. (Illustration: Eaton)

“The Advantor series has many product features that bus and truck manufactures globally will find attractive, particularly in emerging markets such as South America and Asia-Pacific regions,” said Marcos Janasi, business unit director, Commercial Powertrain, Eaton’s Mobility Group. “Our new transmission series is designed to deliver significant fuel efficiency and enhanced performance across a variety of vehicle duty cycles, and to provide reliability and ease of service.”

Several versions of the Advantor AMT will be available in the next 24 months, including the Advantor-6, which was developed for the light-duty truck and bus segment; the Advantor-8, which targets the medium-duty bus market; and other versions to meet the needs of the broader commercial truck market. The Advantor series leverages common components to reduce complexity, improve serviceability, and to deliver a better driving experience.

Eaton will also show its central drive transmission solutions, designed to be compatible with any electric motor/inverter/battery system and to be used in central drive applications, where the electric motor and transmission are in the traditional location in the vehicle.

The company said the medium- and heavy-duty versions of its four-speed EV automated transmission deliver strong performance on grades and acceleration for electric commercial vehicles and offer flexible gear ratios. The compact architecture is designed to improve system efficiency, enabling longer vehicle range and battery life. The four-speed transmission is currently in production.

Rounding out the portfolio is Eaton’s compact four-speed EV transmission, which is said offers an increase in torque density,​ unlocking increased payload​, extended range, more packaging availability for batteries​, and flexible configurations.

Eaton’s commercial vehicle transmissions will be on display in Hall 21, Booth B22 at IAA Transportation 2024.