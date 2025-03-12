Fairbanks Morse to supply engine to future U.S. Navy oiler ship

An engine similar to the one slated for the USNS Dolores Huerta (T-AO 214). (Photo: Fairbanks Morse Defense)

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) said it has been awarded a contract by General Dynamics NASSCO to build and deliver the main propulsion diesel engines for the Military Sealift Command’s future USNS Dolores Huerta (T-AO 214) oiler ship.

The 10th vessel in the John Lewis-class of fleet replenishment oilers, the USNS Dolores Huerta will be powered by two 12V 48/60 CR main propulsion engines and two 71 32/44 CR service diesel engines, all manufactured at FMD’s Beloit, Wis., facility, the company said. Each engine will feature FMD’s common rail fuel injection system which improves fuel atomization and combustion efficiency.

Engine delivery is scheduled for late 2026. FMD said it has previously supplied engines for T-AO 205 through T-AO 211 and is currently working on engines for T-AO 212 and T-AO 213.

John Lewis-class oilers, also known as T-AO 205-class, can carry 162,000 barrels of oil and a significant amount of dry cargo, providing vital fuel supplies to the U.S. Navy’s carrier strike groups, FMD said.