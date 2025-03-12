Fairbanks Morse to supply engine to future U.S. Navy oiler ship

Art Aiello Editor, Power Briefing

12 March 2025

An engine similar to the one slated for the USNS Dolores Huerta (T-AO 214). An engine similar to the one slated for the USNS Dolores Huerta (T-AO 214). (Photo: Fairbanks Morse Defense)

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) said it has been awarded a contract by General Dynamics NASSCO to build and deliver the main propulsion diesel engines for the Military Sealift Command’s future USNS Dolores Huerta (T-AO 214) oiler ship.

The 10th vessel in the John Lewis-class of fleet replenishment oilers, the USNS Dolores Huerta will be powered by two 12V 48/60 CR main propulsion engines and two 71 32/44 CR service diesel engines, all manufactured at FMD’s Beloit, Wis., facility, the company said. Each engine will feature FMD’s common rail fuel injection system which improves fuel atomization and combustion efficiency.

Engine delivery is scheduled for late 2026. FMD said it has previously supplied engines for T-AO 205 through T-AO 211 and is currently working on engines for T-AO 212 and T-AO 213.

John Lewis-class oilers, also known as T-AO 205-class, can carry 162,000 barrels of oil and a significant amount of dry cargo, providing vital fuel supplies to the U.S. Navy’s carrier strike groups, FMD said.

North America United States of America Business & Finance Industry News Engines, Hydraulics & Powertrains Power Technology Marine Power System Industry trends Transportation Commercial Internal Combustion Diesel
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Register or Log in.
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: [email protected]
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: [email protected]
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: [email protected]
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 480 478 6302 E-mail: [email protected]