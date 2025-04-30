Hyundai Motor and Plus unveil concept for autonomous hydrogen freight ecosystem

At ACT Expo 2025, Hyundai Motor Company and autonomous trucking AI software company Plus outlined how their collaboration on autonomous hydrogen fuel cell trucks, which was announced in May 2024, aims to accelerate the development of a hydrogen-powered freight network in the United States.

Hyundai Motor and Plus envision a self-reinforcing cycle of hydrogen fuel cell vehicle adoption and infrastructure development. (Photo: Hyundai Motor/Plus)

The collaboration pairs Hyundai Motor’s hydrogen-powered Xcient Fuel Cell truck with Plus’ SuperDrive AI-based autonomous driving software. As autonomous hydrogen fuel cell trucks offer zero-tailpipe emissions, fast refueling, long driving range, quieter operation and reduced maintenance, the solution for long-haul freight aims to reduce the carbon footprint of commercial transportation, Plus said.

“Hyundai Motor believes in a sustainable future powered by advanced fuel cell technologies”, said Jim Park, senior vice president of Commercial Vehicle and Hydrogen Business Development at Hyundai Motor North America. “We hope to continue our partnership with Plus to add autonomous driving capabilities to Xcient Fuel Cell trucks in the future and provide our fleet operator customers with additional solutions that improve road safety and freight efficiency.”

David Liu, CEO and co-founder of Plus, added, “Autonomous hydrogen fuel cell trucks are a transformative step forward in sustainable freight. By combining self-driving and zero-tailpipe emission technologies, we are laying the groundwork for a cleaner, more efficient transportation system that meets the demands of today and the needs of tomorrow.”

In a concept video, Hyundai Motor and Plus described a practical framework for deploying autonomous hydrogen fuel cell trucks along high-utilization hub-to-hub routes. Initial deployment across major freight corridors would build early momentum, the companies said. The approach will stimulate demand for strategically placed hydrogen refueling stations with expanding infrastructure to support a growing fleet and wider hydrogen use.

According to Hyundai Motor and Plus, this will reinforce scalability as new routes drive further infrastructure investment and adoption. The infrastructure can be built out incrementally, with each added delivery route increasing network efficiency and economic viability for all hydrogen-powered vehicles.

Over time, the blueprint envisions a self-reinforcing cycle of vehicle adoption, infrastructure development and lower operational costs per unit.