Kongsberg Maritime wins contract for tenth hybrid chemical tanker

Hybrid tankers are based on Kongsberg Maritime’s NVC 615 CT design (Photo: Kongsberg Maritime)

Kongsberg Maritime has secured a contract to design and equip a tenth hybrid chemical tanker for Danish operator Tärntank.

The new vessels will feature a series of propulsion strategies to help reduce related emissions and fuel usage. Primary power for the 15,000 dwt hybrid tanker will come from engines which can use diesel, biofuel or methanol fuel.

In addition, wind-assist tech will be installed on this vessel and three others in the order. This can help to achieve emissions reductions of up to 19%.

Other features include the Promas propulsion system. This combines the propeller, costa bulb, hub cap and ‘twisted’ flap rudder, all of which are designed for improved hydrodynamics. On a single-screw vessel this system can return fuel consumption reductions of between three and 8%.

Promas drive system (Photo: Kongsberg Maritime)

The new vessels will also have a tunnel thruster with an M-con thruster control system, K-Chief integrated automation systems, and an AutoChief propulsion control system.

The hull of the new ship will be based on Kongsberg’s NVC 615 CT tanker design, which incorporates a wave-piercing bow. The design has an Ice Class 1A efficiency rating.

In total, the new vessels will have an Energy Efficiency Design Index close to 40% below the 2025 Phase 3 requirements.

Claes Möller, CEO at Tärntank, said: “This combination of a good design and innovative systems installed to a new-build vessel will reduce the carbon footprint of maritime operations beyond the regulatory requirements. This is a result of good cooperation between Kongsberg Maritime, China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Yangzhou) and Tärntank.

“Tärntank’s customers, NEOT/ST1, Neste, Esso/Exxon and Preem, which all have a target to reduce their carbon footprint of the supply chain, play an important role in making this possible.”